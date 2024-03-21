Asus TUF Gaming F15 hits lowest price ever at $799 in Amazon Big Spring Sale deal
Don't miss out on this great budget gaming laptop
Amazon Big Spring Sale deals continue to hit in strives, and now, we have a solid sale on the Asus TUF Gaming F15 hitting $100 off.
Right now, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming F15 for $799, built with an Intel Core i5-12500H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage packed into a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display at a 144Hz refresh rate.
Asus also has a similar deal available for the exact same model. This is its lowest price ever, and if you're on the lookout for a solid budget gaming laptop, you'll find a great deal in this purchase.
Best Asus TUF Gaming F15 gaming laptop deal
Asus TUF Gaming F15
Was: $899
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTZWF5G2%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$799 @ Amazon
Save $100 on the Asus TUF Gaming F15
Features: Intel Core i5-12500H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage, 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080-pixel display at 144Hz refresh rate, MIL-STD-810H certified, 90 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Launch date: March 2022
Price history: It's this Asus TUF Gaming F15's lowest price ever.
Price check: <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=318038&a=2384906&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asus.com%2Fus%2Flaptops%2Ffor-gaming%2Ftuf-gaming%2Fasus-tuf-gaming-f15-2022%2Fwhere-to-buy%2F" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus $799
Reviews: Reviews across our brands note great power behind the F15, with strong productivity scores at a solid price in a light and small build. Its tactile keyboard and amazing battery life were also praised.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-f15" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: <a href="https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-f15-2022" data-link-merchant="tomshardware.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want an affordable gaming laptop that will do well enough at playing less demanding titles, alongside strong productivity performance and a sturdy build inside of an inexpensive package.
Don't Buy it if: You want a laptop for high-end gaming, a higher resolution display, or more modern processors and graphics cards. This TUF Gaming F15 is from 2022, and for some, that will be a bit outdated. For others, it'll be perfect.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.