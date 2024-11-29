This Chromebook is only $119 for Black Friday (and it's not even the cheapest one we've found)

Black Friday is throwing laptop deals our way thick and fast, and we expect to see even more of those deals arrive right up until Cyber Monday draws to a close.

Those looking to score a serious steal on tech over the Black Friday weekend are in luck. Black Friday laptop deals are so good this year that you can score the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook for just $119 — a saving of $130.

Crazier still, that's not even the cheapest Chromebook we've come across. Right now, you can buy the Asus C300SA-DS02 Chromebook for only $58 at Walmart. Yes, $58.

At this price, Walmart is practically paying you to take it, as it wouldn't surprise me if the price of this laptop was cheaper than the sum of its parts.

Do we recommend the Asus Chromebook at this price? Not in the slightest. Still, prices on Chromebooks are tumbling left, right, and center. While the IdeaPad 3i seems like a moonshot of a deal, there are many more like it! You can even save $100 on this 2024 Asus Vivobook Go, now only $129 for Black Friday at Amazon.

However, let's keep our focus on the IdeaPad and take a closer look at this Black Friday Chromebook deal.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Black Friday deal