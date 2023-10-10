Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Oct. 10-11 — 71 best deals recommended by an expert

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discounts are live through Oct. 11 for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Today and tomorrow, Prime members have exclusive access to Amazon's early holiday deals.

So if you want to buy a laptop or replace your monitor with a Fire TV sooner than later, don't miss this week's fantastic savings! Be sure to join Amazon Prime now, so you don't miss out. Your first 30 days are free and you can cancel or pause your membership any time.

Now is a great time to start checking items off your holiday shopping list today and beat the rush of Black Friday (Nov. 24). See today's best Prime Big Deal Days week discounts below.

Top deals

Amazon devices & services

Luna Wireless Controller: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV: $375 $149 @ Amazon w/ Prime (invite only)

Save 60% on the 55-inch model Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K Smart TV. It delivers true-to-life picture quality with rich, brilliant colors. It supports 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus for an optimal cinematic experience. And with hands-free with Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to turn on the TV, browse and control content.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $99 $59 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the latest Fire HD 8 Tablet — Amazon's answer to the iPad mini. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD 8 features a gorgeously vivid display, beefy 6-core processor and 32GB of storage. It supports for all your favorite streaming apps and affords you up to 13 hours of battery life.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $354 $249 @ Amazon

Save $105 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet (with lockscreen ads), keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. For $50 more, you can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads,

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339 $264 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Kindle Scribe. This eReader features writing support. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.

Preorder All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 @ Amazon

Preorder the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 for $139 at Amazon. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP. Preorders ship to arrive by Oct. 18.

All-new Echo Buds 2023: $50 $35 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the all-new Echo Buds with 12mm drivers for crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Meanwhile dual microphones and voice detection allow for crystal clear two-way calls. On-ear tap controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and quickly mute your mic. Lightweight and sweat resistant, the All-new Echo Buds work with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri and Google Assistant.

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: $119 $64 @ Amazon

Save $55 on the Amazon Echo Buds 2. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case).

Amazon Music Unlimited: 4 months free @ Amazon

For a limited time, new subscribers get 4 months of Amazon Music for free (valued at $47). With Amazon Music Unlimited, you get unlimited access to ad free music and list offline with unlimited skips. Plus follow your favorite podcasts and enjoy spatial audio and HD quality play back.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K QLED TV. Experience vivid color and sharpness thanks to a 2160-pixel resolution panel, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision IQ. You can control the TV hands-free using Alexa voice commands to navigate your screen and launch favorite content on Netflix, Disney +, and Hulu.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the Fire TV Stick HD. Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49 @ Amazon

The All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 25% more powerful than the 1st generation Fire Stick 4K. Feature upgrades include a 1.7-GHz processor. Wi-Fi 6 support and 2GB of memory. It's one of the best streaming devices to buy if you want stunning 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant.

Star Wars The Mandalorian Amazon Fire TV Remote Cover (Grogu Green): $19 $14 @Amazon

Protect your remote and show off your love for Grogu aka Baby Yoda with the Star Wars The Mandalorian Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Cover. It's precision cut to fit the 3rd generation Amazon Fire TV Alexa voice remote with power and volume controls.

Amazon eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi router: $249 $179 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the Amazon eero 6 Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System. It supports network speeds up to 2.3 Gbps, wired speeds up to a gigabit and up to 1.6 Gbps for wireless connections. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 2,000 square feet and supports up 100+ connected devices. What's more, it works as a smart home home so you can control compatible devices via Alexa.

Amzon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $24 @ Amazon

Save 55% on the Amazon FireTV Stick 4K Max and streamline the way you consume content. It plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port. It draws power from an included USB-A to micro USB cable, which avoids a cable mess all of your entertainment center. The included Alexa-enabled remote makes navigating your streaming services easy with voice commands or stick to the traditional intuitive buttons on board.

Laptops

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: B&H $1,099| Best Buy: $999 w/ $50 membership

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Best Buy $1,049

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy for $749

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Editor's Choice Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED. This machine has a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display with Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Acer Aspire 5 15.6" Laptop: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Acer Aspire 5, one of the best budget laptops around. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 128GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows Home 11 in S miode, it's streamlined for speed and security which makes if great for students.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Gaming laptops

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,679 @ Amazon

Overview:

Amazon knocks $320 off the Asus ROG Strix G16 with RTX 4070 for October Prime Day. It feature a16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD. This is the best laptop to buy if you want a PC for power-hungry productivity demands.

Lenovo Legion 5i Pro RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,249 @ Amazon

Save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 8. This gaming laptop packs a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 300 nit display for a best-in-class viewing experience. It's powered by the latest Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU coupled with a massive 16GB of RAM. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory provides the graphics muscle. Store your important docs and game files on the laptop's speedy 1TB SSD. This laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Price check: Lenovo $1,299

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2023): $1,169 $989 @ Amazon

Now $180 off, the HP Victus 15-fa1010nr is one of the best gaming laptops out there. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Price check: HP $989

MSI Stealth 15 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the MSI Stealth. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Alongside the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, it has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $879 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the Gigabyte G5 with the powerful RTX 4060 GPU inside. For under $900, you get a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $919

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050: $1,199 $969 @Amazon

Save $230 on the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4050 gaming laptop. Great for entry-level gamers, it packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest 40 Series GPU provides superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Meanwhile, the laptop's 1TB Gen 4 SSD affords you ample storage and fast boot ups.

HP Omen Transcend 16 RTX 4070: $2,049 $1,949 @ Amazon

Save $100 with this 2023 HP Omen Transcend 16 and free HyperX Cloud II Core wireless gaming headset bundle. The laptop in this deal packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, 13th gen Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: $529 $423 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE via top-rated 3rd party seller The Corner Store (shipped by Amazon). In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Asus ROG Flow Z13: $1,299 $799 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $500 the Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet. The ROG Flow Z13 features a 13.4-inch (1920x1200) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. Plus it ships with a free bundle detachable RGB keyboard. Snag it now for an all-time low price.

Monitors

LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor: $299 $249

Save $50 on this 27-inch LG UltraGear 1440p gaming monitor (model 27GL83A-B). It features a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 144Hz panel with 1ms response time. That said, this gaming monitor is perfect for first-person shooter players who need to see every detail on screen at once and react as fast as possible.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED 34" Curved Gaming Monitor: $1,499 $999 @ Amazon

Save $500 on the Samsung Odyssey G8 OLED. It boasts a 34-inch (3,440 x 1,400) QD-OLED 1800R curvature panel with 175 refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. What’s more, Samsung’s Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you conveniently monitor connected home devices. Price check: Best Buy $999 | Samsung $999

Headphones

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. It features Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), and transparency mode. This is the lowest price ever for the Beats Studio Plus so far. If You're looking for the best AirPods Pro alternative. The Beats Studio Buds Plus offer the same features for less in a cool-looking, pocketable design.

Edifier WH950NB ANC Headphones: $179 $139 @ Amazon w/ Prime

Save $40 on Edifier WH950NB Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Featuring 40mm dynamic drivers and four built-in mics, the WH950NB delivers hi-res wireless sound and crystal clear calls. And with up to 55 hours of battery life on a full charge, these headphones are great for everyday commutes, long flights and road trips.