How to get Nothing ear (1) earbuds before their release — Orders start August 5

Did you know that you can get a pair of Nothing ear (1) earbuds before they are actually released?

Nothing has launched a few limited stock drops so far, including one on its website that sold out in under a minute. We thought that might be the last chance to snag one before they go on sale, but thankfully, we were wrong.

The company just announced four new ways to get your hands on these earbuds before the general release on August 17.

Where to buy Nothing ear (1) earbuds

So far, a few retailers have been confirmed to stock the Nothing ear (1) on its official release date, but four stores will get them early. Set some alarms and get ready to shop.

HBX: stock drops August 5 at 9am ET / 2pm BST

Available for $99 USD and for worldwide shipping, HBX is the first brand to launch Nothing ear (1) outside of Nothing itself. Given the hype around these earbuds, we recommend setting up an account, adding your payment information and being there early on the refresh button.View Deal

Selfridges: stock drops August 7 in UK and US

We wrote about the retail partnership struck between Nothing and Selfridges. Now, we’re starting to see the outcome of it, as Selfridges is getting Nothing ear (1) a whole ten days before general release. No specific time has been announced, so keep your eye on the brand page with an account set up.View Deal

Mr Porter: stock drops August 13 at 3am ET / 8am BST

This is a UK retailer, which explains the early start for those in the US. However, Mr Porter does ship worldwide, so provided you’re OK with paying £99, then you can secure a pair early.View Deal

Should you buy the Nothing ear (1) earbuds?

As I say in my review, these earbuds are a first-generation product with promise.

While the sound and call quality is amazing, noise canceling is powerful and touch controls are responsive, that transparent design is divisive. Watch my video review and make up your own mind.