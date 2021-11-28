This 2-in-1 for $149 is the best cheap Windows 11 laptop deal for Cyber Monday

The Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 is the best cheap laptop deal that we've seen this Black Friday weekend. While it's always affordable, the extra $50 off brings the Gateway 2-in-1 to $149 at Walmart and it still includes a year of Microsoft 365 Personal, which is a $70 value.

While it may not top our best 2-in-1 laptops soon, the versatile form factor, Windows 11 support and free Microsoft 365 subscription make this laptop an incredible value at $149.

Gateway 2-in-1 Cyber Monday laptop deal

Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1: was $199 now $149 Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1: was $199 now $149

The Gateway 11.6-inch 2-in-1 is the best cheap Windows 11 laptop deal that we've seen for Cyber Monday. The versatile form factor combined with Windows 11 support and a Microsoft 365 subscription makes it a hard deal to pass up for basic productivity work, web surfing, and content consumption.

Gateway 15.6-inch Cyber Monday laptop deal

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim: was $249 now $179 Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim: was $249 now $179

The Gateway 15.6-inch is one of the best cheap Windows 11 laptop deals that we've seen for Cyber Monday. It offers a 15.6-inch 1080p display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB eMMC storage. A free year of Microsoft 365 makes it a hard deal to pass up for basic productivity work, web surfing, and content consumption.

This Gateway 2-in-1 features an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and an 11.6-inch touchscreen (1366 x 768).

The specs don't jump off the screen at you but viewed as a tablet replacement it's more than enough for basic tasks and it comes at a price that just can't be beaten. Use the included Microsoft 365 subscription to access Microsoft's full productivity suite along with a full 1TB of cloud storage. When you don't need the keyboard you can flip the Gateway 2-in-1 into tent mode to watch Netflix or fold it flat and use the touchscreen to make it a true tablet replacement.

If the 2-in-1 form factor isn't for you then the Gateway 15.6 Ultra Slim Notebook for $179 at Walmart may be the answer. That's $70 off this laptop, which includes a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 6, THX audio, a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and is also Windows 11 compatible.