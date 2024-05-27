Get a free 50-inch 4K TV this Memorial Day when you preorder a Copilot+ AI laptop

Best Buy is giving away free 4K TVs for Memorial Day in an exclusive member-only deal. For a limited time, get a free 50-inch TV when you preorder a new Snapdragon X series AI laptop with My Best Buy Plus.

For example, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 for $999 and get a free Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV (valued at $300). Since an annual My Best Buy Plus membership costs $50 and you're getting a free TV that's worth six times that, this is a fantastic deal.

In some instances, it pays to be a My Best Buy Plus member and this is one of them.

Alternatively, you'll get a free Samsung 50" Class DU7200 Series 4K TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge with Snapdragon X Elite CPU. For those of you who prefer to go the source, Samsung offers this same deal.

So if you plan to preorder a new Snapdragon X series AI laptop soon, take advantage of Best Buy's free TV offer. Keep scrolling to preorder the right Copilot+ PC for your workspace now. Preorders ship to arrive by June 18.

Today's best Memorial Day deals feature solid savings on the most coveted tech. Visit our Memorial Day sales 2024 hub for the best discounts.

Preorder Snapdragon X Copilot+ PC

13.4" Dell XPS 13 OLED Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,499

My Best Buy Plus and Total members get a free TV with this Dell XPS 13 OLED Touch Copilot+ PC preorder. This is the first XPS series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit OLED, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14" Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,099

With a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, you'll get a free TV when you preorder the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus Touch Copilot+ PC. This is the first Inspiron series laptop to feature CoPilot+, a powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed. With this laptop as your companion, you'll effortlessly breeze through demanding creative tasks and multitasking. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1600 400-nit OLED touchscreen, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

13.8" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (PREORDER): $999 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder the new Surface Laptop 7 starting from $999 with Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Powering the Surface Laptop 7 is Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus CPU with 45 trillion operations per second of NPU power. Features: 13.8-inch (2304 x 1536) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Plus 10-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

15" Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (PREORDER): $1,299 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder the 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite CPU starting from $1,299 with My Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) PixelSense

touchscreen with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14.5" Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,199 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC for $1,199 with My Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) 1000-nit 90Hz OLED display, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14" HP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC (PREORDER): $1,199 @ Best Buy

Get a free TV when you preorder theHP OmniBook X Copilot+ PC: for $1,199 with My Best Buy Plus. This innovative Copilot+ PC aims to transform the way you create and communicate. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 300-nit touchscreen, Snapdragon X Elite 12-core CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+

14" Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge (PREORDER): from $1,349 @ Best Buy

Get a free 50" Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV (valued at $380) when you preorder the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Galaxy Book 4 Edge preorders ship to arrive by June 18. Features: 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno GPU, Fingerprint Reader, Windows 11 Home with Copilot+