Epic HP Omen Transcend 14 deal includes free HyperX Cloud headset Naruto mouse

HP Omen Transcend 14 Gaming Bundle

Was: $1,729

Now: $1,499 @ HP

Buy the new HP Omen Transcend and get a free HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset (valued at $170) and free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60).

Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED display with HDR, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with dual mics, DTS:X Ultra Windows 11 Home

Release date: January 2024

Price check: HP Exclusive

Price history: While there's no outright discount on the laptop itself, this is the best price we've seen for this HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming bundle.

Reviews: Although we didn't test this Intel Core Ultra 7-powered 2024 HP Omen Transcend, we took last year's HP Omen Transcend 16 for a spin and praised its sleek design, stunning display and powerful performance. We expect the laptop in this to be just as impressive, given its updated hardware and 2.8K OLED display.

Buy it if: Portability, power, performance and customizable RGB are important to you. The HP Transcend 14's specs, you should have no issues with heavy productivity and graphics intensive tasks. This laptop is suitable for playing AAA titles smoothly at high frame rates, and can tackle day-to-day productivity, streaming, and content creation.

Don't buy it if: You prefer desktop PC or console gaming and want a laptop for basic use like checking emails, browsing the web and creating docs.