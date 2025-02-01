Super Bowl TV deals 2025: 17 best discounts on TVs and soundbars
Snag the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2025 while you still can
Super Bowl TV deals start now as NFL fans count down the days to Super Bowl 2025. If you can't make it to the Big Game and want to buy a new TV for your Super Bowl watch party, there are plenty of options and savings to score.
Bargain shoppers generally look forward to Black Friday for the best end-of-year TV deals. However, the month of February is also one of the best times of year to buy a new TV, here's why.
TV manufacturers typically announce their new television models at the annual CES showcase in January. This then prompts retailers to drop prices on previous-generation TVs. In fact, many of the best Super Bowls TV either match or beat Black Friday prices.
This year at Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Big Game kicks off at 6:30 pm ET live from the Caesars Superdome and airs on Fox. You may also stream it on Tubi, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.
Whether you want to cheer on your favorite team, catch the funny commercials or just watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, shop today's best Super Bowl TV deals now
Best Super Bowl TV deals right now
Best Super Bowl TV deals — Quick links
- Vizio 50" V-Series 4K LED TV: was $349 now $238 at Walmart
- TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $549 now $369 at Amazon
- Roku 75" Plus Series QLED 4K TV: was $899 now $749 at Best Buy
- Samsung 50" Neo QN90D 4K QLED: was $1,599 now $999 at Amazon
- LG C4 OLED 65" 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,297 at Amazon
50" to 65" TVs
Save $80 on the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV from Best Buy via Amazon. This best-selling 4K LED TV has a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars. Great picture quality and sound as well as easy to use built in Fire TV are some of the features owners love about it. All of your favorite streaming apps are preinstalled including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+.
This limited-time Super Bowl TV deal takes a staggering $600 off the 2024 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED QN90D 4K TV.
From Samsung: This elite TV features crisp resolution, clear motion, and high contrast. It has a brilliant and smooth picture made possible by ultra-fine lighting and brightness. Catch every detail in dark to bright scenes. Precise lighting from Mini LEDs helps boost brightness so you don't miss a thing. Motion Xcelerator 144Hz lets you play games and content with ultra-smooth motion and virtually no lag or blur.
Price check: Samsung $999 | Best Buy $999| Walmart $999
This Super Bowl TV deal from Walmart takes $111 off the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K QLED TV (VQD50S-0809). This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access pre-installed streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.
Features: 50-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, IQ Active processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.
For a limited time, save $200 on this 55" Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV at Amazon. It features the Mini-LED Pro technology and a peak brightness of 1500 nits which is great for watching in brightly lit environments.
Features: 55-inch 4K Mini-LED 144Hz panel, full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, AMD Free Sync Premium, 2.1 multi-channel sound, Google TV
This Amazon Super Bowl TV deal knocks $100 off the All-new 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD TV with HDR 10. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.
65" to 75" TVs
Now $703 off, the 65-inch LG C4 OLED 4K TV is massively discounted in time for Super Bowl 2025. Sister site Tom's Guide rates it 4 out of 5 stars for its superb picture quality, gaming features, and user-friendly webOS interface.
Features: 65-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 120Hz OLED display, HDR 10 Alpha 9 AI processor, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium. webOS, 4 x HDMI ports, works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, 300 + free LG channels
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
Save $121 on the TCL 65" Q65 QLED 4K TV with Google TV. This 2024 model features an upgraded TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI. This new TV chip technology optimizes each scene for an unrivaled cinematic experience.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Best Buy $369
Now $72 off, this 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV is cheaper than ever before. Launched in 2024, it's since become one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's a great value for the price and praise its bright, clear picture quality and great sound. This, thanks to audio and imaging TV technology like Object Tracking sound Lite, PurColor, Mega Contrast, and Motion Xcelerator. If you want to upgrade your TV ahead of the Super Bowl 2025, this is one of the best TVs you can get at this price.
Save $300 on the 65-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming.
Key specs: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa.
Price check: Best Buy $1,199
75" to 98" TVs
Save $200 on the 2024 70-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology.
Features: 70-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant
Save $150 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment.
Features: 4K resolution 60Hz QLED display, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant
Walmart takes $80 off its propietary onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen.
Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, Vesa mount compatible, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Roku Smart TV
Save a staggering $1,000 on the colossal TCL 98" Q65 QLED 4K TV. Featuring the latest TCL AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, it delivers a cinematic experience unlike ever before. Especially at this massive display size. Luckily, Best Buy offers free installation for a hassle-free setup.
Features: 4K resolution, QLED technology, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR Pro+, Game Accelerator Enhanced Gaming, Voice Remote, Works with Alexa, Streaming Television
Price check: Best Buy $1,499
This Walmart Superbowl TV deal exclusive offers the 85-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV for $639. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount-compatible TV features a 85-inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.
TV soundbars
Amazon takes $50 off the VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar in this deal. Don't let the compact size and modest price fool you. It's a 6-speaker 2.1 channel sound bar with premium sound technology and HDMI eARC (enhanced audio return channel). With its minimalist design, robust audio features, and reasonable price point, this soundbar is worth considering.
Save $60 on the Samsung HW-C450 2.1 Ch Soundbar. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows.
Save $50 on the Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos Soundbar which is an excellent markdown considering it launched at $399. This Sony soundbar lets you enjoy 3D surround sound and the deep bass of built-in subwoofers. With its slim, elegant design, the Sony HTX8500 looks great in any decor.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.