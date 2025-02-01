Super Bowl TV deals 2025: 17 best discounts on TVs and soundbars

Super Bowl TV deals start now as NFL fans count down the days to Super Bowl 2025. If you can't make it to the Big Game and want to buy a new TV for your Super Bowl watch party, there are plenty of options and savings to score.

Bargain shoppers generally look forward to Black Friday for the best end-of-year TV deals. However, the month of February is also one of the best times of year to buy a new TV, here's why.

TV manufacturers typically announce their new television models at the annual CES showcase in January. This then prompts retailers to drop prices on previous-generation TVs. In fact, many of the best Super Bowls TV either match or beat Black Friday prices.

This year at Super Bowl 59, the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 9. The Big Game kicks off at 6:30 pm ET live from the Caesars Superdome and airs on Fox. You may also stream it on Tubi, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Whether you want to cheer on your favorite team, catch the funny commercials or just watch Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, shop today's best Super Bowl TV deals now

Best Super Bowl TV deals right now

50" to 65" TVs

Insignia 50" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $219 at Amazon Save $80 on the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV from Best Buy via Amazon. This best-selling 4K LED TV has a solid rating of 4.4 out of 5-stars. Great picture quality and sound as well as easy to use built in Fire TV are some of the features owners love about it. All of your favorite streaming apps are preinstalled including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+.

Vizio 50" V-Series 4K LED TV: was $349 now $238 at Walmart This Super Bowl TV deal from Walmart takes $111 off the 50" Vizio V-Series 4K QLED TV (VQD50S-0809). This television monitor delivers 4K picture quality complemented by Dolby Vision HDR for an immersive viewing experience. Wi-Fi connectivity lets you access pre-installed streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video and more.



Features: 50-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) QLED display, 60Hz refresh rate, IQ Active processor, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, Vizio Voice remote, 3 x HDMI ports, Wi-Fi 6 dual band, Bluetooth 5.

Lowest price! Hisense 55" U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $598 at Amazon For a limited time, save $200 on this 55" Hisense U7 Series Mini-LED 4K TV at Amazon. It features the Mini-LED Pro technology and a peak brightness of 1500 nits which is great for watching in brightly lit environments. Features: 55-inch 4K Mini-LED 144Hz panel, full array local dimming, Dolby Vision, AMD Free Sync Premium, 2.1 multi-channel sound, Google TV

Amazon 55" Fire TV 4-Series: was $459 now $359 at Amazon This Amazon Super Bowl TV deal knocks $100 off the All-new 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD TV with HDR 10. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It includes an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume, and search content hands-free.

65" to 75" TVs

Lowest price! Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD DU7200 4K TV: was $469 now $397 at Amazon Now $72 off, this 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K TV is cheaper than ever before. Launched in 2024, it's since become one of the best-selling TVs on Amazon. Satisfied customers say it's a great value for the price and praise its bright, clear picture quality and great sound. This, thanks to audio and imaging TV technology like Object Tracking sound Lite, PurColor, Mega Contrast, and Motion Xcelerator. If you want to upgrade your TV ahead of the Super Bowl 2025, this is one of the best TVs you can get at this price.

Lowest price Sony 65" X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV : was $1,299 now $998 at Amazon Save $300 on the 65-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Key specs: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Best Buy $1,199

75" to 98" TVs

Samsung 70" Q60D QLED 4K TV (2024): was $999 now $799 at Amazon Save $200 on the 2024 70-inch Samsung Q60D QLED 4K TV. From Samsung: This advanced TV features a bright new world of color and contrast, with 4K upscaling and seamless motion for crisp, smooth content. Get a natural, realistic picture and accurate contrast that adapts automatically to match your content with the Q60D's innovative backlight technology. Features: 70-inch 4K display, 60Hz QLED edge-lit display, HDR 10+, works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant

Roku 75" Plus Series QLED 4K TV: was $899 now $749 at Best Buy Save $150 on the 75-inch model Roku Plus Series QLED 4K TV. Made by Roku, this TV makes streaming your favorite content easier. Preinstalled are 350+ live TV free channels, Roku originals, blockbuster movies, and kids' entertainment. Features: 4K resolution 60Hz QLED display, Full array local dimming (FALD), AIPQ Engine Gen 3, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) 4 x HDMI ports, works with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

onn. 75" onn. LED 4K Roku TV: was $578 now $448 at Walmart Walmart takes $80 off its propietary onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. Features: 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) LED panel, 60Hz refresh rate, Vesa mount compatible, 3 x HDMI ports, works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Roku Smart TV

onn. 85" 4K LED Roku TV: $638 at Walmart This Walmart Superbowl TV deal exclusive offers the 85-inch onn. 4K LED Roku Smart TV for $639. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music, and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount-compatible TV features a 85-inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.

TV soundbars

Vizio M-Series AiO 2.1 Soundbar: was $199 now $149 at Amazon Amazon takes $50 off the VIZIO M-Series All-in-One 2.1 Soundbar in this deal. Don't let the compact size and modest price fool you. It's a 6-speaker 2.1 channel sound bar with premium sound technology and HDMI eARC (enhanced audio return channel). With its minimalist design, robust audio features, and reasonable price point, this soundbar is worth considering.

Samsung HW-C450 Soundbar: was $197 now $137 at Amazon Save $60 on the Samsung HW-C450 2.1 Ch Soundbar. The soundbar's Bass Boost option lets you enable booming bass with just the tap of a button. Meanwhile Game Mode and Adaptive Sound Lite optimize your audio for gaming, movies and TV shows.