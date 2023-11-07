Best Buy Black Friday sale is live — here’s the 23 best deals I found

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is live with epic deals weeks before Black Friday 2023. If you're looking for bargains on the most-wished for tech for the holidays, it's not too early to shop and save. Best Buy's impressive savings on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables and more are eye-popping.

Right now, you can get the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3 for $1,499 with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total. Normally $1,599, that's $100 in savings and the first discount ever on this this newly announced MacBook. Since My Best Buy Plus costs $49 per year, the discount covers the cost of your membership.

If you're interested in picking up a 2-in-1 laptop, here's another deal worth a double-take. You don't have to save to snag the Lenovo Yoga 7i for $549 ($300 off). Again, My Best Buy Plus and Total members save an extra $50, reducing it to just $449. That's a total savings of $350 and one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals from the sale.

And that's just two of the top Best Buy Black Friday deals you can get. Here’s the 23 best deals I found:

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Laptops

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,499 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $100 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $499 $279 @ Best Buy

Save $220 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop. It's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a Black Friday laptop deal under $300. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, the IdeaPad 3 is streamlined for security and performance which makes it great for everyday tasks. Features: 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 256GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 16" 2-in-1: $849 $549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i or $350 with My Bet Buy Plus or Total. Versatile, powerful, durable and secure, the Yoga 7i is more than capable for work, school and everything in between. This machine packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 400-nit touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack. Price check: Amazon $799

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149 $74 @ Best Buy

Now 50% off, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best budget tablet options to consider. It features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done. Price check: Amazon $74

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Phones

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $699 $599 @ Best Buy + free $100 Gift Card

Get a free $100 Best Buy gift card when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE for $599. It's unlocked and features a 6.4-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and 50-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $999 $849 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the ultimate tool for self expression and showcases your personality. Great for creators, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera automatically switches to wide-angle when you're capturing images to include everyone in the frame. Features: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz 1,750-nit foldable display, 3.4 Super AMOLED 60Hz 1600-nit display (when closed), Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM. 256GB SSD.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (Unlocked): $399 $299 @ Best Buy

This $100 discount makes the 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G more affordable than ever. It's a budget-friendly option if you want flagship Android phone features for less. Now just under $300, the Moto G Stylus runs on a snappy Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and features a 6.6-inch 120Hz FHD+ display, 50MP camera, Dolby Atmos sound, and massive 5,000 mAh battery. Best of all, it has a built-in stylus pen that works with the Moto Note app so you can easily take notes, sketch, copy and paste text and more. This Unlocked phone works on wireless carrier networks in the U.S. including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Google Fi, Cricket, Total by Verizon, Ultra Mobile, and others.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $150 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Amazon $199| B&H $219

JBL Live 660NC Headphones: $199 $99 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: $379 $279 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $100 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Price check: Amazon $279

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Wearables

Fitbit Luxe: $129 $79 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the Fitbit Luxe Fitness & Wellness Tracker. It features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, sleep tracking and daily in-app stress management. Plus, it includes 6 free months of Fitbit Premium (valued at $59.94) for new and returning members. Price check: Amazon $79

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: $399 $369 @ Best Buy w/ membership

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $30 off at Best Buy. It features a 43mm stainless steel case and silver watch band. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Classic is IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 $269 Best Buy

Best Buy takes $30 off the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 wearable. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — PC Monitors

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,69 9 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $900 on the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first ever 55-inch, 4K curved gaming display, the Odyssey Ark has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. What's more, it can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Price check: Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G51C 32" Monitor: $399 $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $150 off the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution panel with 350 nits of brightness, 165z refresh rate, 1ms response time and features AMD FreeSync Premium.

Best Buy Black Friday deals — TV Monitors

48" LG A2 Series OLED 4K TV: $1,299 $549 @ Best Buy

Black Friday deal: Save $750 on the 48-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart with webOS. It employs self-lit OLED pixels and an advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to deliver life-like picture quality with depth and rich colors.

65" LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV (2023): $2,499 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $900 on the 2023 65-inch LG C3 OLED evo 4K TV. The LG C3 features an a9 Gen 6 processor to deliver enhanced picture and performance over the previous-gen LG C2's a9 Gen 5. One of the best TVs for gaming, the LG C3 brings improved gaming to the series with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and Variable Refresh Rate. Four built-in HDMI 2.1 ports make it easy to connect your game console or laptop. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Price check: Amazon $1,596

65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 65" TCL QM8 QLED 4K TV, one of the best TV for watching sports. Where QLED TVs reduce glare and are best for viewing in bright environments, this QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM8 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Key Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ intelligent processor, Motion Rate 480, Game Accelerator 240, FreeSync Premium Pro, Google TV OS. Price check: Amazon $899

Best Buy Black Friday deals — Gaming

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle: $299 @ Best Buy

Get a great value with this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Console Bundle. This bundle includes: A Nintendo Switch Console with Red/Blue Joy-Cons, a free download of Mario Kart 8 (valued at $60) and a 3-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $8). Price check: Amazon $299 | GameStop $299

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 Headset: $59 $44 @ Best Buy

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 gaming headset features 40mm speakers and a high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic to deliver high-quality game sound and crystal-clear chat. It works with Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS4 Pro.

(Image credit: Best Buy)