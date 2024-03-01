Best Buy's 3 day sale ends Sunday — 21 deals I recommend

Best Buy's 3-day sale is in full swing from now through Sunday, Mar. 3. Spring is approaching and it's an opportune to upgrade your arsenal of gadgets for less. Score massive savings on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more.

Apple products are deeply discounted like the excellent 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air which just dropped to $1,499 ($400 off). Or, pick up a shiny new iPad for as low as $249.

Gamers on a budget will benefit form Best Buy slashing up to $600 off select gaming laptops. Prices start from just $549 with the HP Victus 15. One standout gaming notebook deal I recommend is the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 for $1,599 ($350 off). We gave it our Editor's Choice award for its mind blowing gaming performance and stunning display.

These are just some of the highlights from Best Buy's sitewide sale. Here are the top deals I recommend you snag this weekend.

Best Buy 3-day sale deals

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $250 on the M1 MacBook Air at Best Buy — the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the excellent 13.6" MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M2 (512GB): $1,499 $1,099 @ Best Buy

One of today's best MacBook deals takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro M2. In our MacBook Pro M2 review, we praise its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID

15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $400 on the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID

HP Envy 17 Touch: $1,349 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on the HP Envy 17 Touch screen laptop .If you're looking for a premium laptop that does it all, the HP Envy 17 is perfect balance of power and portability. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with privacy shutter, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 RTX 4060: $1,579 $1,079 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $500 off the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16. Jump into PC gaming right away with the included 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple iPad 9: $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $100 off the 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: $799 $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save up to $220 the Samsung S9 series, the best premium all-around tablets for school, work, sketching and everything else. In our hands-on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance and quad-speaker array impressive. Plus, the included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets around. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader.

Apple Watch Series 9: $399 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $749 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $50 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It's the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot Price check: Microsoft $1,539

Samsung Galaxy A25 Unlocked: $300 $265 @ Best Buy

Now $35 off, this unlocked 2024 Samsung Galaxy A25 is discounted for the first time. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display and powerful octa-core processor, the Galaxy A25 offers flagship features at a budget price. This unlocked phone works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, T-Mobile, Ting Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.



Features: 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080) 1,000-nit 120Hz AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 256GB of storage, Triple camera: 50MP, 13MP, 8MP with LED flash, fingerprint reader, 5,000mAh battery

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Sony WH-CH720N Headphones: $149 $119 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphone is Sony's lightest headband-style audio wearable yet. Comfortable to wear, the Sony WH-CH720N delivers high quality sound and has a built-in mic for crystal-clear hands-free calls. And with up to 35 hours of battery life on a full charge and multipoint connection for up to two devices at once, the Sony WH-CH720N has a leg up on competing pricier headphones.

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle: $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Sony's PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Asus ROG Ally: $699 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console. In our Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen and lightweight, comfortable design. Simply put, the Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.

77" Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV (2023): $3,599 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy knocks a massive $1,800 off the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K TV. Features: 77-inch 4K 120Hz OLED panel, HDR 10+, Quantum HDR, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync), works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, 4 x HDMI ports, Tizen TV OS