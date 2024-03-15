Amazon Big Spring Sale announced, here's my 7 favorite laptop deals to shop now

Next week's Amazon Big Spring Sale is bound to offer fantastic deals on top-rated laptops. If you want to buy a new laptop this spring on a budget, Amazon's next big sale is your ticket to savings. Amazon's Big Spring Sale runs from Mar. 20-25 and will slash up to 40% off electronics. That said, bargain hunters will want to take advantage of the new season's impressively low prices on laptops from today's top brands.

Amazon's big sales like Prime Day for example, typically features excellent discounts on laptops by Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and others. Spring is one of the best times of the year to buy and here's why. Retailers continue to drop prices on their inventory to clear space for new arrivals. In fact, Amazon is playing no games and already offers unprecedentedly low prices on select previous-gen laptops.

For example, now that the Galaxy Book 4 is out, you can get the Galaxy Book 3 for an all-time low price of $646 at Amazon. It normally costs $999, so that's a staggering discount of $353 and the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Book 3. We tested and reviewed its convertible sibling, the Galaxy Book 3 360 and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating. We doubled down and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display and comfortable typing experience.

Pre-Amazon Big Spring sale laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Galaxy-Business-Computer-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0BYK9SZB8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $646 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $353 off, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is more affordable than ever. Its convertible sibling, the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-book-3-pro-360" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Book Pro 3 360 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience. Features: 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Display-i7-1355U-Graphics-15-ew1199nr%2Fdp%2FB0BVC1L6GB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $869 @ Amazon

$15 shy of lowest ever price! Save $350 on the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop. In our 2023 <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/hp-envy-x360-2-in-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">HP Envy x360 (AMD) review, we praise solid performance, clicky keyboard and clear webcam. If you're looking for a powerful laptop that does double duty, you can't go wrong with the HP Envy x360. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, HP Active pen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fi7-12650H-GeForce-Display-Backlit-AN515-58-781P%2Fdp%2FB0C5RSZ6N2%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! One of the best laptop deals ahead of this month's Amazon Big Spring Sale takes $350 off the Acer Nitro 5. If you're a beginner gamer looking for an affordable entry level gaming-specific machine, you can't go wrong with the Nitro 5. We like the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/acer-nitro-5-2022" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Nitro 5 series for its bright display, comfortable display, and strong performance and graphics. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 4-Zone RGB backlit keyboard, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-VivoBook-i9-13900H-GeForce%25C2%25AE-K6602VV-AS96%2Fdp%2FB0BXRPCQZ5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,249 @ Amazon

$50 shy of lowest ever price! Save $250 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook Pro 16. We love the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-vivobook-pro-16-2023" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus Vivobook Pro 16 so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Its strong performance, sturdy, utilitarian chassis and impressive value for the price makes it a winner. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JV268%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Now $200 off via Amazon's on-page coupon the MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Dell XPS 15 9530: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDell-9000-9530-15-6-Notebook%2Fdp%2FB0CDNWM4VT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,572 $1,456 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $115 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, ‎Intel Arc A370M Graphics with 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro