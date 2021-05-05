Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 hands-on: Is this the MacBook Pro killer?

We went hands-on with the new Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 to give you some initial impressions of its design, display and performance.

Samsung isn't known for its laptops despite the South Korean giant being a player in the industry for two decades. The past few years have been a bumpy road for the laptop division, but the Galaxy Book Pro 360 seems to be steering things in the right direction. Turning to Samsung's successful Galaxy smartphones for inspiration, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 has a razor-thin convertible design, an AMOLED display, and an included S Pen, to name a few highlights.

I've spent the past few days with the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and feel comfortable sharing my first impressions. But before I share, I should point out that the laptop is still undergoing testing for battery life and performance. My full scored review with pros/cons and a verdict will be published soon so expect to find out whether this is one of the best laptops in the coming days.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 price and configurations

Available for pre-order today, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 starts at $1,299 when paired with an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Doubling the RAM to 16GB and the storage to a 1TB SSD brings the price up to $1,499.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 design

I knew the Galaxy Book Pro 360 would be thin based on the specs sheet (0.47 inches, 3.1 pounds!), but I didn't appreciate just how slender it is until I unboxed the system. This is the sort of sleekness you'd be impressed by on a 13-inch laptop ; it's just perplexing on a 15-inch system , especially a 2-in-1 laptop like the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

When I'm not gawking at its slender frame, I'm enjoying the beautiful Mystic Blue color on the aluminum chassis. It is a deep navy blue, similar in tone to the cobalt blue Microsoft used on the Surface Laptop 3 (but abandoned on the Surface Laptop 4 ). I'm glad to see Samsung using non-traditional colors and this is one of my favorites on a laptop.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

As a 2-in-1, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 can convert into a tablet by rotating the screen back on its flexible dual hinges. The panel rotates easily — perhaps too easily for my liking — so you can essentially transform the Galaxy Book Pro 360 into a massive tablet or place it into tent mode when viewing content.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 security and durability

There is a fingerprint sensor built into the power button just above the numpad that lets you quickly and safely log in to the system. It worked really well in my testing, although I wish there were an IR camera so I could skip that step altogether.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

That said, if I had to choose one, I'd take the fingerprint scanner over the IR cam. That might go against popular opinion, but I've found fingerprint sensors to be more reliable with Windows Hello .

I certainly wouldn't have guessed this laptop was MIL-SPEC tested if Samsung hadn't told me in advance. That's not a knock on the built quality — the machine feels sturdy. It's just that laptops this thin don't usually come with that level of protection against the elements. With 6000-series aluminum, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 can withstand harsh environments from high altitudes to falls and dust exposure.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 ports

On the left edge of the Galaxy Book Pro 360, you'll find one Thunderbolt 4 port (marked with faint lightning bolt logo) and a USB Type-C next to a tiny LED power indicator.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Over on the right is another USB 3.1 Type-C port — allowing you to charge from either side — alongside a microSD card slot and a headphone jack.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

What's missing are HDMI and Type-A port ports, but hey, at least you get a wider variety of inputs than what the MacBook Pro offers.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 display

One look at this 15.6-inch, 1080p AMOLED display and I knew I was in for a treat. Even the lock screen background photo of Yahgnshuo Country, China was bursting with the saturated green tones of various trees growing beneath a cool blue sky.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The 15.6-inch panel uses Samsung's tried-and-true AMOLED technology, the same one found on Galaxy smartphones. The result is a laptop display exploding with vibrant colors; even app icons are given new life with beautiful saturation. I could heap praises all day but instead, I'll recommend you (safely) visit your local Best Buy to see it in person yourself (when the Galaxy Book Pro 360 goes on sale).

We are still in the process of benchmarking the panel so check back in later to see how it fares against the competition.

This is a 15-inch laptop so expect it to be unwieldy as a tablet. Then again, if you're an artist wanting the largest canvas to work on, you won't find much bigger than this.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 keyboard, touchpad and S Pen

If I had my way, any keyboard that feels remotely like Apple's now-extinct Butterfly keyboard would be banished. Alas, the Galaxy Book Pro 360's backlit keyboard shares some qualities with that failed experiment. The keys feel shallow (I frequently bottomed out) and seem somewhat stiff.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

There are a few saving graces that make this keyboard more comfortable to type on. For one, the keys are snappy, with a pleasant tactile "click" when you hit the actuation point. Moreover, the caps are a nice size and I like the layout; the arrow keys are separated from the rest of the keyboard in an inverted-T shape and none of the letters, numbers or symbols are undersized — except for those tiny arrow keys. There is even a cramped numpad wedged on the right side of the keyboard.

I typed at 112 words per minute with a 96% accuracy rate on the 10fastingers.com typing test, both of which exceed my usual 109-wpm at 95% averages.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The 5.2 x 3.5-inch touchpad is comically large, taking up about half the length of the deck. Spare me another MacBook Pro reference because it's one of few laptops with a touchpad of this size. That extra room made it easy to execute Windows 10 gestures on the silky smooth surface.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Yes, the S Pen is included with the Galaxy Book Pro 360, and yes, it is still a reliable companion for artists and note-takers. I doodled a picture of a stadium in 3D Paint, and while the S Pen couldn't answer for my own artistic shortcomings, it did keep up with my erratic swipes.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 audio

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

I need to listen through a few more playlists before giving my definitive take on these AKG-powered speakers. Until then, my first impressions are mixed. The dual speakers on the bottom panel are loud enough to fill an office though I'm not convinced they will replace a proper Bluetooth speaker. Listening to Palmertrees' "soft boy," I noticed a pleasant airiness to the composition. At the same time, they didn't have the midrange depth I listen for in a good pair of speakers which could be a sacrifice for keeping the laptop so thin.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 performance

I can't post any benchmarks just yet, but I can tell you the Galaxy Book Pro 360, equipped with Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM , loaded 25 Google Chrome tabs without batting an eye. I watched the Champions League game between PSG and Manchester City on Paramount+ while picking away at edits and touching up some photos, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 handled it with aplomb.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Again, we'll share our benchmarks with you in our full review in the coming days or weeks with comparisons against leading competitors.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 graphics

We will put the Galaxy Book Pro 360 through our rigorous graphics benchmarks tests in due time. For now, I can tell you the Galaxy Book Pro 360 comes with Iris Xe graphics, the latest integrated chip from Intel.

I'm not expecting it to run AAA games at 1080p resolution but there should be enough oomph to play older titles or newer ones on lower graphics settings. Content creators should have no problems running Photoshop or Lightroom, although a discrete Graphics card via an eGPU will certainly speed things up.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 battery life

Samsung promises 20 hours of battery life from the Galaxy Book Pro 360. I'd be happy if it lasts half as long on our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We'll reveal those results at a later date. What I can tell you is that the Galaxy Book Pro 360 has gotten me through the better part of a workday with the display brightness cranked above 50% most of the time.

Will it hit that 20-hour mark on our battery test? Probably not. But I remain optimistic about it outlasting the competition.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 webcam

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

"You actually look pretty good," our editor-in-chief, Sherri L. Smith, said with some level of surprise when I revealed I was using the Galaxy Book Pro 360's webcam in our morning Hangouts meeting. She was surprised because integrated webcams, especially those on razor-thin display bezels, typically look terrible. This one doesn't. I'll provide some sample shots in our full review but I'm impressed so far.

Galaxy Book Pro 360 software and warranty

Taking advantage of its ecosystem of devices, Samsung says the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will instantly connect via Bluetooth to your Galaxy Buds earbuds . With Quick Share, you can quickly move content like photos and files from one of your Galaxy devices to another by simply clicking and dragging between the Galaxy Book Pro and a Galaxy smartphone. There is also a Google Doc -style app called Samsung Notes that lets you jot down ideas and view them on any device.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

I will test these features in the coming days (after any pre-launch software updates have been released) to see whether they're worth keeping around.

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 ships with a one-year warranty. See how Samsung fared in our Tech Support Showdown and Best and Worst Brands special reports.

Outlook

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 is sure to spark comparisons with models from Microsoft and Apple, but, in a way, it feels like it belongs in a class of its own. I can't remember reviewing a 15-inch laptop that is this portable. Yes, some weigh less, and I'm sure you could find a few that are about as thin, but the Galaxy Book Pro 360's combination of thin, lightweight, and durable has rarely, if ever, been achieved to this extent.

As this is a hands-on preview, there is still more testing to be done before I can give my verdict and score the Galaxy Book Pro 360. But so far, the striking design and 15-inch AMOLED display are the highlights; if the rest of the package holds up, then this could very well be the best 2-in-1 laptop of the year.