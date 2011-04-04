Offering quick power-ups in a portable package, the Portable Mat & Powercube is worth the splurge thanks to high performance and compatibility with most popular smart phones.

The Powermat 2x Portable Mat & Powercube uses induction technology to charge cellphones and other portable electronics without wires. At $129, it's more expensive than competing products, but it makes up for the difference with fast charging times and greater compatibility.

Design

Measuring 9.3 x 3.3 x 1 inches and weighs 12.8 ounces, the Powermat 2X Portable Mat & Powercube is a little bigger and much heavier than the Duracell myGrid Charging Pad. Consisting of three sections, two flat charging pads and one battery, the Portable Mat's segments do, however, neatly fold up into a more compact block (3.3 x 3 x 1.8 inches).

Also included in the kit is a white Powercube unit and a black AC adapter, whose plugs fold flat for better storage. In addition, the adapter's cord thoughtfully wraps around a specially made wire and clips tightly to itself. Even better, everything fits snugly into a black carry case. The Powercube magnetically snaps to the inside lid, and the whole case shuts firmly with the aid of magnets.

Adapters

Unlike the Duracell myGrid Charge Pad, which accommodates up to four devices, the Portable Mat has only two charging areas. To charge, a phone must either use a Powermat-made case or battery door. These cost about $30 and are available for iPhones, BlackBerrys, and popular Android phones from HTC and Motorola. We connected our HTC Evo 4G Shift using the Powercube, which has a fold-out miniUSB cable. Seven adapter tips are also provided to support additional connections (microUSB like our Evo, plus Apple, LG, Nintendo DSi, Nintendo DS Lite, Samsung, and Sony).

Performance

We found charging times for the Portable Mat to be swift. On our tests, we were able to consistently charge our drained Evo Shift 4G in just a little more than 2.5 hours. That certainly beats our standard HTC AC adapter charge time of 3:38 and is hours faster than the Duracell myGrid Charge Pad. Powermat also claims the Portable Mat's battery is able to fully charge four phones on a single charge.

Verdict

The Portable Mat's superior performance, ability to provide multiple charges away from an outlet, and thoughtful design easily trumps the Duracell myGrid Charge Pad. This accessory is definitely worth the splurge.