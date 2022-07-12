Zounds! Take $420 off the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is in full blastoff mode, and if you've been thinking about upgrading your Android smartphone lately, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra should already be in your orbit.

Right now, you'll find the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on sale for $980 at Amazon, which works out to a whopping $420 in total savings. That's 30 percent off the normal price, and one of the best Prime Day phone deals we've seen so far.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (unlocked): was $1,400 now $980 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best smartphones you can buy right now, and for good reason. The specs are undeniably impressive, featuring a gorgeous 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) display, a powerful 108MP rear camera, zippy Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of onboard storage. (You can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB on Amazon; each model comes with a 30-percent discount.)

In our Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra face-off, we found that the newer model's enhanced specs did indeed make a difference in photo quality, especially in low-light conditions. And when pitted the Galaxy S22 against the iPhone 13 Pro Max, we found that both smartphones offered comparable features and photo/video quality.

Still shopping around? The unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale for $749 at Amazon. If you're a fan of fancy foldables, this one is worth a gander.

