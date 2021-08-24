Xbox Wireless Controller deal takes $10 off Microsoft's ergonomic gamepad

If you want a spare Xbox Wireless Controller for PC or Xbox console gaming here's a deal for you.

Right now, you can get the Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) for $49 directly from Microsoft. That's $10 off its list price and one of the best gaming deals we've spotted all season.

Xbox Wireless Controller deal

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is currently takes $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Microsoft's Xbox Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own. It has a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, snappy buttons and four-way cross style D-pad.

This Xbox wireless controller connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. The controller's form factor, button mapping and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience.

Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy.

We suspect this Xbox deal won't last too long so we recommend you make haste.