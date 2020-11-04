Xbox Series X is so fast it breaks The Witcher 3 — here is how

Someone posted footage of The Witcher 3 running on an Xbox Series X, and what is most shocking isn't the instantaneous fast travel but how doing so practically breaks the game.

During the playthrough, the player fast traveled (1:14:09) and for a split second, the camera cuts to a shot underneath the world, breaking the game for just a moment before the game transports the player to their destination.

Is that supposed to happen?

On #Xbox Series X, even without optimization, fast travel in The Witcher 3 is FAST. pic.twitter.com/mc4vEBjVd6November 2, 2020

The Witcher 3 wasn't designed to load so fast that it skips the loading screen entirely, so no, that's not necessarily supposed to happen. It's not a bad thing; the game just isn't as polished as it should be on Xbox Series X, but that's OK.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on optimizing The Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles, which means the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements.

Of course, with that, CD Projekt Red will more than likely fix the glaring world-breaking issue while fast traveling with something that looks a lot more polished. The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 isn't due out until sometime in 2021.

The Witcher 3 has some pretty ridiculous loading screens, so seeing the game load so fast is awesome, and it's great news for any other game out there with bonkers-long loading screens.

And don't worry about fishing money out of your pockets for the next-gen version of The Witcher, as CD Projekt Red has promised to upgrade the game for free for all players, including PC.