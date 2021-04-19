Windows 10 and iOS to get Xbox Cloud Gaming beta tomorrow

Xbox Cloud Gaming, previously known as Project xCloud, had a successful launch on Android devices, and Microsoft is now tossing a new beta over to Windows 10 and iOS devices.

Starting tomorrow, April 20, Microsoft will be distributing invites to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to join the limited-time beta for Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets via web browsers.

How does Xbox Cloud Gaming work?

Microsoft is launching the website xbox.com/play where all of the invitees can play Xbox Game Pass titles through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, or Safari. The browser version of the app will have a simplified, universal landing page across all browsers.

The limited beta will be the first wave of invites sent out, but Microsoft intends on sending more waves afterward as the experience improves and to test the limits of the system.

If you get an invite and would like to play with it, you'll need a Bluetooth or USB-connected controller. Otherwise, you'll have to use the custom touch controls, which are limited to over 50 games. That feature is still in the early stages of the beta, and Microsoft will be fine-tuning that along the beta's journey.

The invites will be randomly distributed to people that are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate only, so keep that in mind.