Where to buy Nothing phone (1): Best contract and SIM-free deals

The Nothing phone (1) has just been recently announced! Here's where to buy one SIM-free or on contract.

As you may already know, the phone (1) is looking to disrupt the smartphone market with a fascinating mid-range device that packs a unique glyph light interface on the back, and a retro-futurist aesthetic in the hardware and software.

An official launch date is set for July 21 at 7 a.m. BST, and we've got all the best places to snap one up just below — including a couple of ways you can try to buy one early! Just follow the chapter markers for advice on ways to pick one up.

Nothing phone (1) price

Sorry America, but the Nothing phone (1) is not dropping in the US. The company confirmed to PC Mag (opens in new tab) that it plans to launch a US version in the future, at which point, we'll come back here and update this. But if you are desperate for one, you could try your luck with international delivery.

As for everyone else, here's the pricing structure:

8GB RAM/128GB storage: £399/€469/₹32,999

8GB/256GB storage: £449/€499/₹35,999

12GB/256GB storage: £499/€549/₹38,999 (launching later this summer)

Where to buy Nothing phone (1) early

So you want to snag one early? No problem! Here are two options.

Nothing pop-up store in London: Head to Seven Dials, Earlham Street, WC2H 9LJ. The pop-up will be selling limited amounts of stock every day between July 16 to July 20 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. BST.

Head to Seven Dials, Earlham Street, WC2H 9LJ. The pop-up will be selling limited amounts of stock every day between July 16 to July 20 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. BST. Selfridges (UK): Much like the Nothing ear (1), Selfridges is getting in on the Nothing action early with the phone (1). Stock will be available on July 18. (opens in new tab)

Where to buy Nothing phone (1) SIM-free

From the official launch date of July 21, the options to get one SIM-free are far greater. As well as the above retailers, you can buy one from:

Best Nothing phone (1) contract deals

O2 has been announced as the network exclusive partner for Nothing phone (1) in the UK, and with it, the company has dropped some decent contract deals that you can pre-order right now.

Shop Nothing phone (1) O2 contract deals now! (opens in new tab)

8GB/128GB

£22.81 per month for 3GB of data

£25.81 per month for 10GB of data

£30.80 per month for 30GB of data

£32.80 per month for 75GB data

8GB/256GB

£24.20 per month for 3GB of data

£27.20 per month for 10GB of data

£32.19 per month for 30GB of data

£34.19 per month for 75GB data

12GB/256GB