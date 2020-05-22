Valorant launches on June 2: Here are the required PC specs

Valorant has been in closed beta for the past two months, and now Riot Games is ready to bring it out of the shadows. The new tactical hero FPS will officially launch on PC on June 2.

Valorant will be free-to-play in "a majority of the regions worldwide," such as North America and Europe. Shortly after launch, Riot intends to add new content to the game, including characters, maps and game modes.

Keep in mind, if you've been playing the beta thus far, all of your progress will be reset once the game officially launches.

Valorant PC requirements

For those running on cheap gaming laptops, you're in luck because Valorant is not a very graphically intensive video game.

In order to play the game, you'll need a PC running Windows 7/8/10 that has 4GB of RAM and 1GB of VRAM. If you're going for bare minimum specs, you'll need at least an Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 CPU and an Intel HD 3000 GPU.

A step up from that are the recommended specs, or an Intel Core i3-4150 CPU and an Nvidia Geforce GT 730 GPU. Finally, the "high-end" specs include an Intel Core i5-4460 CPU and a GTX 1050 Ti GPU.

If you haven't noticed, Valorant is a very budget-friendly game, especially considering that it's completely free-to-play.

Stay tuned for more coverage of Valorant as its launch creeps up on us in the next couple of weeks.