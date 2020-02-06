The MSI Prestige 15 is a mobile workstation built for content creators

MSI makes some of the the best mobile workstations we've seen. The MSI Prestige 15 continues in that tradition as it seeks to dethrone the new 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Currently, Newegg is offering the heavily tricked out MSI Prestige 15 for $3,269. It's a workhorse of a machine with specs that are designed to leave Apple's laptop in the dust.

MSI Prestige 15: $3,269 @ Newegg

The MSI Prestige 15 is a mobile powerhouse that makes no compromises. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 1.1GHz Core i7-10710U CPU, 64GB of RAM, 8TB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. View Deal

The upgraded model being sold at Newegg features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 10th-gen Core i7-10710U 6-Core CPU, 64GB of RAM, 8TB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. By comparison, a fully upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro would set you back $6,099.

If that's too much power, you can also get the base MSI Prestige 15 for $1,399 at Amazon. In our MSI Prestige 15 review, we praised it for its lightweight, attractive chassis, solid performance and battery life. At 3.6 pounds and 14.4 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches, it's lighter than the HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds and 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5-0.7 inches), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.6 inches).

Both machines are for pro users only.