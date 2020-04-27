The Last of Us Part II gets an official release date and a spoiler-filled leak

After multiple delays, we finally have what should be the official launch date for The Last of Us Part II.

Sony announced today that The Last of Us Part II will be available on June 19. The company was less excited about the release of gameplay footage by an anonymous Naughty Dog employee (via Gamesradar).

The official release date is certainly good news as the company had just earlier this month announced that the game was on indefinite hold due to complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. With the impending launch of the PS5 late this fall, Sony wanted one of the last major PS4 releases out the door before making more announcements regarding its next-gen console.

And speaking of secrets, Naughty Dog has a serious leak on its hands with gameplay footage that contained cutscenes, level lists and what is essentially the entire plot of The Last of Us Part II.

The footage itself was pulled down quickly, although it's probably still floating around out there for those who want to seek it out. Alternatively, there is an extensive thread at resetera detailing what was learned from the leak with corresponding screenshots. Just be warned before seeking either of these out that they contain major spoilers for the game.