The iPad mini is back on sale for $349, its lowest price ever

Apple's latest iPad Mini sits at the top of the totem pole among today's small tablets. Just as fast and powerful as the iPad Air, this compact Apple slate is back on sale for its best price ever.

For a limited time, you can get the fifth-generation iPad Mini for $349.99 at Amazon. That's $50 off its $399 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this tablet.

If you want a small tablet to add to your arsenal of gadgets, it's one of the best iPad deals you can get.

Apple iPad mini (64GB): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The latest iPad mini packs Apple's powerful A12 Bionic CPU, which delivers ridiculously fast performance. It outperforms the 2018 iPad and lasts nearly 13 hours per charge. It's now on sale for its lowest price ever.

Apple iPad Mini 5 (256GB): was $529 now $479 @ Amazon

If you want more storage, Amazon is also taking $50 off the 256GB model iPad mini 5. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for this iPad.

The beloved 2019 iPad mini is one of the best tablets to buy.

It features a 7.9-inch Retina display, Apple's A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Apple Touch ID and a Lightning charging port.

In our Apple iPad Mini review , we liked the tablet's bright, colorful display and long battery life, which lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag Battery Test . Although the iPad mini's bezel could be smaller, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its great performance.

In one test, the iPad mini 5's powerful A12 Bionic chip juggled multiple apps simultaneously with no lag. Meanwhile, Injustice 2 gameplay was fast and fluid.

In our lab, the iPad mini 5 notched a multi-core score of 11,515 on Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance . It beat the iPad Air (11,471). Simply put, the iPad mini is one of the fastest tablets, period.

With a weight of a mere 0.7 ounces and measuring 8 x 5.3 x .24 inches, the iPad mini is lighter than and just as thin as the iPad Air (16 ounces, 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches).

For the first time, the iPad mini supports the $99 Apple Pencil , which can really change the way you work. This accessory makes it easy to jot things down in the Notes app or in more-robust third-party apps like GoodNotes 5.

So if you want a small yet powerful tablet that you can write and draw on, the iPad mini is a wise choice.