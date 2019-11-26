The awesome HP Envy 13 just dropped to $699 for Black Friday

Want a premium laptop but don't want to pay a premium price? Well, then we've found the Black Friday deal for you. HP is selling the excellent Envy 13 with the latest 10th Gen CPUs for just $699 after a $300 discount.

The base model on sale is equipped with a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. From there, you can customize the Envy 13's CPU, RAM and SSD to your liking while retaining the $300 savings.

HP Envy 13 (Core i7): was $999 now $699

Our favorite laptop for college students is now $300 off. The Envy is an incredible machine that offers a slim chassis, fast performance and long battery life. The model on sale has a 10th Gen Core i7 CPU.View Deal

While we haven't tested this new version with 10th Gen CPUs, we did review the nearly identical last-gen edition with 8th Gen chips.

In that Envy 13 review, we concluded that it was the best laptop for college students because it offers fast performance, a slim design, and long battery life, all at a surprisingly low price. Not only that, but the 1080p display option is bright and vivid, so don't worry about upgrading to the 4K panel unless you really need to. In fact, our biggest complaint with the Envy 13 is that the 4K model has poor battery life.

The Envy 13 is one of the best laptop values, even at its regular price. Now, after a $300 discount, it's an absolute steal for anyone who wants a premium laptop for under $1,000.

As a Black Friday sale, this steep discount could be shortlived. If you decide the Envy 13 is right for you, be sure to snatch up this deal before it disappears.

For more steep discounts on laptops, tablets and accessories, see our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals pages, which we'll be regularly updating throughout the week.