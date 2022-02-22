Surface Pro X hits record low deal price of $699

Microsoft's Surface Pro X is still one of the best premium tablets around. One retailer is slashing hundreds off this versatile Surface device right now.

Best Buy currently has the SQ1 model Surface Pro X on sale for just $699. Typically, it costs $899, so that's $200 in savings — this Surface tablet's lowest price ever. 

It's also one of the best Surface Pro deals we've spotted outside of the holidays. 

For a limited time, save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Pro X. It packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touchscreen LCD, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. With both Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X ensures that you're always connected. Best Buy also offers the 256GB Surface Pro X for $999 ($100 off) if you require more storage.

Microsoft's Surface Pro X tablet gives you the best of both worlds. The addition of an optional keyboard (sold separately) makes it a capable 2-in-1 laptop. 

This Surface Pro X in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, ARM-based Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. And thanks to Wi-Fi and LTE support, the Surface Pro X keeps you connected wherever you go. 

As we praise in our Surface Pro X review, it has a slim, attractive design, bright, vivid display, and long battery life. It also has the best webcam we've ever seen on a laptop or tablet. 

In one test, the Surface Pro X went the distance of 9 hours and 45 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. This beats the Surface Pro 7 (7:30) and the category average for tablets (8:16). Connectivity-wise, the Surface Pro X has two USB-C ports and a Surface Connect charging port. 

By design, the Surface Pro X has slender bezels and rounded corners as well as a convenient kickstand as seen on the Surface Pro 7. Measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches with a weight of 1.7 pounds, the Surface Pro X is super portable. It's on par with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (12.5 x 7.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.7 pounds) and slightly heavier than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1.4 pounds, 11 x 8.5 x 0.2 inches).  

Deals this good don't last too long, so we recommend you act fast before it's gone. 

