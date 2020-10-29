Surface Laptop 3 deal drops Microsoft's best ultraportable to $979

This week, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale for a stellar price. So if you don't want to wait any longer to buy a new PC, this early Black Friday deal is just for you.
For a limited time, Amazon offers the latest Surface Laptop 3 (256GB) for $979. Normally, this laptop retails for $1,299, so that's a whopping $319 off its normal price. It's the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and also undercuts Best Buy's Black Friday price by $19. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.
This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This early Black Friday-like deal from Amazon takes $319 off which is $19 cheaper than Best Buy's current price. View Deal
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is one of the best laptops around. It's also a more affordable alternative to Apple's MacBook Air.
However, Microsoft's laptop blows the MacBook Air out of the water when it comes to specs. The Surface Laptop 3 in this deal features a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) display, a 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD
In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 review, we praised its elegant premium design and sharp, vivid display. We gave the Surface Laptop 3 an Editor's Choice award for its good performance, decent battery life, and comfortable keyboard.
Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 3 is a classy and modern-looking notebook made of premium materials. Just like Apple's lightweight, stylish laptop, the Surface Laptop 3 sports a sleek, minimalist look characterized by smooth curves and clean surfaces.
At 2.9-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the Surface Laptop 3 is larger and heavier than the Dell XPS 13 (11.9 x 8.8 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds), the Apple MacBook Pro (12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.7 pounds).
Adopting the trend of most of today's 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 3's port selection is modest. For your connectivity needs, you get a magnetic Surface Connect port, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB Type-C input. There's also a headphone/mic jack for when you want private listening.
Overall, the Surface Laptop 3 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 2 and at $319 off, it's an incredible value.
Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.