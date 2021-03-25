Samsung T5 Portable SSD 2TB falls to $210 — lowest price ever

The Samsung T5 Portable SSD is one of the best external solid state drives to buy. It delivers super-fast write speeds and is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

For a limited time, you can get yourself a Samsung T5 Portable SSD (2TB) for $210 at Amazon. Normally, this external solid state drive costs $280, so this deal puts $70 back into your pocket. It's the lowest price it's ever sold for on Amazon and undercuts Walmart's current price by $3.

Samsung T5 Portable SSD: was $280 now $210 @ Amazon

Currently $70 off, the Samsung T5 is one of the best external SSDs around. It has a USB 3.0 interface, lightning fast read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s, password protection, and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for hassle free connectivity. Amazon also offers the Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) for ($56 off). It delivers read/write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s, respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support.View Deal

The sleek and compact Samsung T5 Portable SSD is a must have storage accessory. It's a fast and easy way to free up storage to your laptop, tablet, phone or game console. Thanks to its ridiculously fast read-write speeds, you'll spend less time backing up and transferring huge files.

The SSD in this deal features 2TB of storage, read-write speeds of up to 540 MB/s, password protection, and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. Samsung bundles it with USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables for universal connectivity.

Although we didn't test this device, reviews from satisfied T5 owners praise its incredible ease of use, speedy transfer rates, and its high capacity to store documents, photos, videos, and games. At a mere 1.6 ounces and 2.3 x 0.4 x 3-inches dimensions-wise, the T5 easily slides into your pocket or purse.

If you're looking for a means of managing photos, videos, and game storage, you can't go wrong with the T5 — especially at this price.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the Samsung T7 Portable SSD (2TB) for ($56 off). It delivers read and write speeds of 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively on devices with USB 3.2 support.