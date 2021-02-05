Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 release date possibly revealed

Waiting patiently to get your hands on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3? According to a credible leaker, you'll have to wait only five more months to see the foldable phones.



This comes from known Twitter leaker @UniverseIce who stated that we may not see both foldable phones for the next five months, so sometime in June or July. Does this mean the Z Fold and Z Flip will come out at the same time? Samsung could potentially be waiting to unleash its rumored third foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold Lite, to cater to a new audience of foldable fans.

We may have to wait 5 months to see Flip 3 and Fold 3.February 4, 2021

Samsung's original Galaxy Z Flip came out last year in February 2020, so it's strange that it's now been pushed back (if the leak is to be believed). That being said, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G did launch later on in 2020, during the summer.



UBI Research (via TheElec) reported that three new foldables smartphones were to be launched sometime in 2021, featuring a new Galaxy Z Fold Lite with ultra-thin glass. The report offers more detail about the Galaxy Z Fold 3, too.



Another reason for the potential delay? Samsung is now making rollable and slidable displays, with new phones possibly arriving this year. This could be a whole new feature implemented to the Fold and Flip series or something new entirely. Of course, this is all speculation, so let the waiting game continue.



This potential reveal date means those looking to go straight for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 might opt to get their hands on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G — the choice is yours.