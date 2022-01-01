Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Release date, price, features and more

Move over, iPad. Samsung’s next mighty Android tablet is gearing up to make an impact on the tablet scene, with the Galaxy Tab S8 rumored to feature a next-gen Snapdragon processor, a bolder design and an Ultra variant set to offer all the bells and whistles to go toe-to-toe with the iPad Air and iPad Pro .

Samsung is credited for making the king of Android tablets, with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus being a clear case in point. The South Korean tech giant even knocked it out of the park with its sub-flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE ; offering a larger (and better) screen than what you get from the iPad, longer battery life, and an included stylus in the S Pen. Now, all eyes are on the upgraded Galaxy Tab S8, with a rumored launch date expected to be right around the corner.

Only time will tell how well the Galaxy Tab S8 fares in an iPad-dominated market, but leaks and rumors are already shaping it up to be a tablet worth its weight in gold — and we’re not just saying that because of the premium-tier gold Snapdragon processor the upcoming tablet is set to be powered by. Here’s what you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price

Samsung is expected to release three Galaxy Tab S8 models: the standard Galaxy Tab S8, the bigger Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the premium Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 renders (Image credit: @OnLeaks/@91Mobiles)

In terms of price, multiple leaks indicate a similar price range to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus. Both tablets launched in August, 2020 at a retail price starting at $649.99 and $849.99, respectively. However, judging from the upgraded specs the S8 line is rumored to boast, we expect this price to slightly increase by around $50 for both tablets. That being said, we wouldn’t be surprised if these prices stayed the same.



As for the Ultra model, expect to be spending above the $1,000 mark. According to leaker GaryeonHan (via PhoneArena ), the S8 Ultra will retail at 1.39 million won in South Korea (around $1,176). Notably, this is $300 more expensive than the Plus model if rumors are to be believed. Judging from the Ultra models specs, we expect the tablet to be priced at $1,150. That’s pricier than the $1,099 M1-powered iPad Pro (2021) at its starting price. If Samsung wants Apple’s stupidly powerful tablet to have a good run for its money, a $1,050 asking price makes more sense.

When it comes to release date leaks, Samsung is at the mercy of avid tipsters that, more often than not, hit the nail on the head. While different from the launch dates of the Galaxy Tab S7 and and S6, which both launched in the month of August, it’s almost guaranteed the lineup of Galaxy Tab S8 models will be released at the start of 2022.





As previously reported , popular and reliable Twitter leaker @UniverseIce spilled the beans about Samsung's alleged plans to release the next-generation Galaxy Tab S tablet alongside the Galaxy S22 . If Samsung's roadmap follows this year's S21 release, the Galaxy Tab S8 may be introduced to the masses in January.



In early July, Korean news outlet Sam Mobile, citing a rumor blog, spilled information about the release date of the Galaxy Tab S8, revealing that the Samsung tablet could arrive in 2022. A new tip from reliable leaker Ice Universe matches this prediction, except that they hint that the Galaxy Tab S8 is arriving a lot earlier than expected.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 display

We were impressed by the Galaxy Tab S7’s display, and rumors suggest we’ll be a fan of them once again in the S8 models, seeing how they are expected to sport the same displays.



Multiple leaks suggest the Galaxy Tab S8 will sport an 11-inch, 120Hz LCD display, while the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will boast a 12.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED panel. This is further backed up by a recent post by notable leaker SnoopyTech , who states the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch display. While the tipster doesn’t spill the beans on specifics, GSMArena points out we can expect a 120Hz OLED panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 render (Image credit: @EvLeaks)

Interestingly, leaker Evan Blass offered renders of how the S8 lineup will look. While the two smaller models look similar to their predecessors, the Ultra model has one glaring design change: a notch. Taking cues from the recently launched MacBook Pro 14 , the notch is used to make room on the display for its front-facing cameras without limiting the size of the bezels. Apple is notorious for using a notch on its iPhone models (and now MacBook models), so we’re surprised to see Samsung following suit. We hope this doesn’t get in the way of interacting with the tablet, seeing as the MacBook notch already caused a few issues when it launched.



Like the Galaxy Tab S7 , we can also expect a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display of all the S8 models. This time, however, we hope it works far more efficiently than the S7.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 performance

There have already been a number of rumors going around about the improved performance of the Galaxy Tab S8 thanks to the Snapdragon 898 chip expected to be running the show. However, now that Qualcomm has announced a next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the lineup of S8 models could receive a whole new degree of processing power. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 898 chip could be the previous version of the newly named chip.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 render (Image credit: @EvLeaks)



Whatever the case, we have a good idea of the Galaxy Tab S8’s performance. As previously reported , A new Samsung device was spotted in the Geekbench database that is expected to be the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with 5G support, revealing potential specs for the upcoming tablet. According to the listing, the Galaxy Tab S8 scored a single-core score of 1,211 and a multi-core score of 3,193. This is similar to the 3,159 Geekbench score seen by GSMArena, stating the listing was leaked benchmarks for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 expected to be in the Ultra model.



The listing reportedly shows details about the Plus variant, stating it will have 8GB of RAM and will run Android 12. Putting the Geekbench score into context, the Xiaomi Pad 5 achieved a multi-core score of 2,614 (Snapdragon 860), while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus scored 2,910 (Snapdragon 865+). The iPad Air (2020) scored 4,262 (A14 Bionic), the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ achieved 4,825 (Core i5-1135G7), while the latest M1 iPad Pro scored 7,298.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features

Thanks to the recent leak by SnoopyTech, we have a good idea about the configurations and color options for the Galaxy Tab S8 series. According to the tipster, the following information has been confirmed by retailers.



The base Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB for storage, with a Wi-Fi and 5G model available. The tablets will come in Dark Gray or Silver. As for the Ultra model, it will also come with the same 8GB of RAM and 128GB for storage with Wi-Fi or 5G, but there will also be a model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB for storage, but there will only be a 5G model available with this option. The Ultra model will only come in Dark Gray.



Unlike its competition, Samsung also throws in its snazzy S Pen stylus with its tablets. Not only should Samsung earn praise for improving the pen this year, but it wins points for even including the S Pen in the box. Most competitors charge extra for a stylus, so it would be majorly disappointing if Samsung decides to not include a stylus for the S8. While there’s no mention of an upgraded S Pen for the S8 series, we’re already impressed with the stylus included with the Galaxy Tab S7.



Leaked benchmarks have shown the Galaxy Tab S8 running on Android 12, but with Google working on Android 12L — a new variant of Android 12 that aims to drastically enhance productivity on large screen Android devices — the lineup of S8 models could use this OS version instead. Google is targeting Q1 2022 for an official release, lining up perfectly with the release of the Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 battery

Earlier this year, reliable Twitter leaker @UniverseIce posted about the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Ultra variants, stating the Galaxy Tab Plus will pack a 10,090mAh battery (just like its predecessor) while the Ultra variant will sport an 11,500mAh battery. However, SamMobile also stated we could see a 14,000mAh battery powering the Ultra, while GSMArena states we’ll see a 12,000mAh battery.

Outlook