Razer's RGB COVID-19 mask goes on sale for $99 — but here's why it costs more

Razer today announced the release of the Razer Zephyr mask which will be available for purchase starting at 8 PM PT and 11 PM ET at Razer.com.

The Razer Zephyr comes in two different configurations, with a starting price of $99 for the basic or $149 for the starter kit that comes with more filters. The basic kit comes with the Zephyr mask, a carrying case, USB-C charging cable, anti-fog spray, and three replaceable N95 filters that are good for nine days of usage.

The starter kit for $149 is the best deal as it comes with 33 sets of filters which should last you 99 days of use. You will then have to purchase filters from Razer for $29.99 for 10 sets (or 30 days of use), which basically means you're now on a monthly subscription for filters that will run you $360 a year before taxes. That's quite an expensive commitment.

Razer states on its website that " FDA-registered and lab-tested for 99% BFE, the Razer Zephyr offers greater protection compared to standard disposable/cloth masks, and filters air both inhaled and exhaled to safeguard you and others around you.". That sounds great but FDA registered does not mean FDA approved or that the masks are intended for medical purposes.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer claims the Zephyr will have a form-fitting seal to the user's face thanks to the use of soft silicone and a dual strap design. The unit also features Dual Air exchange chambers with two-speed dual intake fans with two adjustable speed modes for more active users.

(Image credit: Razer)

Lastly, the mask features some really cool Razer Chroma RGB lighting and a transparent window area so people can see you smile. It does look cool and yes, I want one, but $29.99 a month is steep. I would probably buy the $149 kit and use it for special occasions, like when I wear a suit.

Via Tom's Hardware