Razer gaming accessories sale — Razer Kishi mobile controller for just $39 and more

Razer's top-rated gaming accessories are up to 56% off today at Amazon. Now is a great time to elevate your gaming experience with a Razer gaming chair, gaming mouse, headset, or keyboard.

As part of Amazon's one-day sale, you can get the Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Game Controller for just $39. That's $50 off its regular price of $89 and its lowest price ever.

This is one of the best gaming deals of the season so far.

Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Game Controller: was $89 now $39 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Razer Kishi Mobile Controller has never been cheaper. It connects to most iPhone and Android phones and enables comfortable, handheld gaming. It features tactile feedback, and array of button controls and a D-pad. With cloud gaming support for Microsoft xCloud, Google Stadia and GeForce Now, you can enjoy AAA PC from anywhere.

Razer manufactures the best gaming accessories for laptop and other mobile devices. The Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Controllers are the best phone accessories for anyone who likes to take their gaming to go.

It connects to most iPhone and Android phones via a Lightning or USB-C port. It instantly converts your phone into a Nintendo Switch -like handheld gaming console. And thanks to cloud gaming support, the Razer Kishi lets gamers access their favorite AAA games with Microsoft xCloud , Google Stadia or GeForce Now .

Although we didn't test the Razer Kishi ourselves, it has an overall rarting of 4.3 out of 5-stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners say it provides comfortable gameplay, sturdy design and makes a great Nintendo Switch alternative.

If you're looking for a means of enjoying console or PC gaming from just about anywhere, the Razer Kishi is for you. Especially at this incredibly low deal price.

Amazon's sale on Razer gaming accessories ends March 22, so don't hesitate too long.

More deals on Razer accessories

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $35 @ Amazon

With its 50mm drivers and built-in cooling cushions, the Razer Kraken gaming headset is built for sound and comfort. Save $44 now on this must have gaming accessory.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming keyboard under $100, now 50% off, the Razer Huntsman Elite is a wise choice. This keyboard employs Razer Linear Optical switch technology to register key presses at the speed of light — faster than mechanical switches.