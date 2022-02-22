Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3060 GPU pre-order deal includes free gift

The 2022 Razer Blade 14 RTX 3060 gaming laptop is now available for pre-order at Razer's official website. Pricing for the Razer Blade 14 starts from $1,999 and pre-orders ship with a free gift.

Pre-order the Razer Blade 14 directly from Razer and you'll receive a free Orochi V2 Blade Edition mouse (valued at $89). This is one of the best Razer gaming deals we've seen this season.

Pre-orders are expected to ship on March 17, 2022.

Pre-order Razer Blade 14 w/ Free Mouse: from $1,999 @ Razer

Pre-order the Razer Blade 14 right now and get a free Razer Orochi V2 Blade Edition gaming mouse. The base model Razer Blade 14 packs a 14-inch 144Hz (1920 x 1080) display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion free gameplay. Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Radeon 680M Graphics. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory and a 1TB SSD. Razer Blade 14 pre-orders are expected to ship on March 17, 2022.

While we didn't test this exact laptop, in our Razer Blade 14 hands-on review , we were impressed by its powerful specs, bright vivid display, and impressive compact design. The specs list of the new Razer Blade 14 strives to surpass its predecessors in wow factor. It combines the latest AMD️ Ryzen 9 processor with enhanced 16GB of DDR5 memory to deliver the most blazing-fast gaming performance yet.

The new Razer Blade 14 retains the same light and compact design of the previous generation. This latest release brings a host of improvements to the series. For example, MUX Switch functionality optimizes gameplay by using the system's discrete graphics to drive games on the internal display.

The 2022 Razer Blade 14 borrows features from its larger siblings like a fingerprint resistant coating and 1080p IR webcam with Windows Hello for video calls.

So if you're looking for a powerful gaming notebook that's also great for multitasking, the Razer Blade 14 is a wise choice.

Razer's pre-order deal ends February 24.