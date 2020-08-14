Rainbow Six Siege gameplay with Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher: How to watch

Ubisoft teased Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher arrival in Rainbow Six Siege as a playable character, and it's finally unveiling gameplay this Sunday on August 16.
While fans are still waiting for a real Splinter Cell game to show up, it looks like we'll have to put up with more and more cameo appearances until then. But to be honest, Sam Fisher's arrival might pull me back into Siege. Here's when and where you can watch the full gameplay reveal.
- See the best PC games and best Xbox Game Pass PC games to play now
- Check out the Xbox Series X games and PS5 games confirmed so far
- This is what we know about the Xbox Series X and PS5 so far
How to watch Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher Siege gameplay
Ubisoft Montreal will be streaming a full reveal on Sunday, Aug 16 at 2pm ET live on Twitch. Unfortunately, as you might be able to hear in the teaser trailer, Michael Ironside is not returning to voice the iconic Third (Fourth?) Echelon spy.
That alone might turn some people off of the character, which is understandable as the character doesn't have the same sweet gravely voice as Ironside. Although Ironside didn't return for Splinter Cell: Blacklist, he did return for recent cameos in the Ghost Recon series, so it's a little weird that he's not in Siege.
It's entirely possible that Ironside is too busy shooting a new Splinter Cell game...maybe (wink). I'm hopeful and maybe a little desperate.
Anyway, stay tuned on Sunday, Aug 16 at 2pm ET to watch the full gameplay reveal of Splinter Cell's Sam Fisher in Rainbow Six Siege.