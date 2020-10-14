Quick! These best noise cancelling headphones are 50% off during Prime Day

One of the best noise cancelling headphones you can find on sale during Prime Day 2020 is the Philips PH805 wireless over-ear headphones, which is only $75.

These headphones are 50% off the original price. Prime Day 2020 ends October 14 at 11:59pm tonight PT/2:59am ET, so don't wait too long to grab one of the best Prime Day deals you can get your hands on.

The Philips PH805 wireless over-ear headphones are sleek and sexy black wireless headphones that offer active noise canceling to block out background cacophony, 30 hours of play time or talk time (25 hours with active noise cancelling on) and 40mm neodymium acoustic drivers that provide highly detailed sound and strong bass.

Music lovers will also adore that these Philips headphones have touch controls. You can swipe, tap and press the ear cups to manage your headphones. There is also a built-in microphone with echo cancellation for clear, hands-free calls. The design is compact, allowing for easy storage.

The Philips PH805 wireless over-ear headphones are only $75 during Prime Day, so make sure not to miss out. Prime Day won't be here for long!