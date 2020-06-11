PS5 price, release date and more possibly revealed by leaker

PS5 fans are all hyped to watch Sony's Future of Gaming event today, but the company has been pretty clear that this is a games showcase, so there's little hope of a glimpse at the console or some other key details we have been waiting for Sony to deliver.

Fortunately, prolific PS5 leaker @IronManPS5 has taken it upon themself to bring a lot of those details to you ahead of today's event, and while this shouldn't be taken as fact, the account has had enough hits to make its predictions worth a look (via BGR).

PS5 pricing

Considering yesterday's alleged price leak from Amazon UK, this one is definitely top of mind for us. According to the @IronManPS5's sources, the PS5 is going to come in at $499.

PlayStation 5 will be $499 however there has to be another option for this in terms of storage. Either Sony have to announce a PlayStation 5 with an 825 GB SSD at $399 and a PlayStation 5 with at least 1.5 TB SSD at $499 or you’re getting 825 GB at $499June 10, 2020

However, there remains some question as to whether there will be multiple storage options at different price points available at launch. The PS4 had a single option at launch, so these reports of a second option beyond the 825GB SSD are quite interesting. It's possible we see either a smaller option for $399 or the Amazon leak was right and there will be a $599 2TB SSD option.

While the leaker didn't offer an exact date for the PS5 launch, one lengthy post on the state of next-gen consoles in 2020 did touch on it.

The message indicated that the PS5 would be launched with six weeks remaining in 2020. This would place the launch during the week of November 16. This is unchanged from the leaker's previous predictions regarding the launch date, and it also aligns with previous PlayStation console launches.

PS5 console reveal

In regards to when Sony will finally let us see what the PS5 console, the reveal will supposedly be on July 7 on the PlayStation Blog.

While that mirrors the way Sony revealed the DualSense controller back in April, it would be a little surprising for the company not to hold a virtual event for that major reveal.

Sony has stated that it will be holding multiple PS5 events over the course of the summer and making one of these events the console reveal simply seems like too obvious of a way to guarantee viewership. Even so, there have been multiple head-scratching moments with Sony's handling of PS5 marketing so far. This could be just another one.

PlayStation VR for PS5

While we have known that Sony will continue to support VR with the PS5, details surrounding it have been minimal so far. Fortunately, the leaker had a few new details on hardware and pricing.

Sony Interactive Entertainment will release the next generation of PlayStation VR with a wireless headset exclusively for PlayStation 5 in 2021 at recommended retail price (RRP) of $399, €399 and £349 pic.twitter.com/9r1ehH2ETaJune 10, 2020

A new wireless PlayStation VR headset will allegedly arrive in 2021 for $399. This would match the launch price of the original PlayStation VR, but there is no word on what will be included. With the launch of the original PlayStation VR, a $499 bundle included a game along with the necessary camera and Move controllers.

PS5 game pricing

This question was settled when listings of the first PS5 game were made available for pre-order, but the leaker throws support behind the idea that pricing for top-tier games will be $59.99.

The one new detail here is that there will be a $5 to $10 drop-in PS4 game pricing, but that is to be expected in the transition to a new console generation.