PS5 games Horizon: Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and more get release windows

In the latest PS5 advertisement, Sony revealed the release windows for four PS5 games, including Horizon: Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal are expected to launch in the first half of 2021, while Horizon: Forbidden West will launch in the second half of the year.

What does this mean?

Because of COVID-19 and the nature of game development, these release windows are obviously subject to change so I wouldn't get too excited. However, if everything stays on track, 2021might be a busy year for gamers.

Let's not forget that God of War 5: Ragnarok was also slated for a 2021 release, so next year might be even more packed than we anticipated. And while we're not sure what Xbox has planned just yet, we anticipate Sony's rival will release its own flood of games.

The PS5 launches on Nov. 12 in the U.S., and for people like me, getting release dates for future games is exciting but exhausting since we're about to be buried in over half a dozen games in the coming weeks.

I already put 25 hours into Assassin's Creed Valhalla and I don't see a way out of that. Good luck, my fellow gamers.