PS5 DualSense controllers get steep $16 price cut in epic Prime Day deal!

Anybody with PS5 knows just how special the DualSense is, specifically for its haptics and triggers, but that has come with quite a steep price tag. With this Prime Day discount, that's not a problem.



Right now, you can choose any PS5 DualSense controller color and pick it up for $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That includes Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and, of course, the original White controller. Considering the most recent models are usually priced at $74.99, this is a Prime Day offer to check out.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was $74.99 now $59 @ Amazon

Save a whopping £15.99 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic. What's more, this deal applies to all the colors.

The DualSense 5 controller is unlike anything any gamer has used. It’s got the sheer strength of the old-school Nintendo 64 rumble packs with the nuance of motion controls.



In addition to the awesome rumble, you should also pay attention to the adaptive triggers. Depending on what’s going on in-game, a bit more force can be required to get the trigger buttons to actuate.



The DualSense controllers are seriously cool, and they even work on some PC games, too. It's one of the best controllers around, and even if you don't have a PS5 but often play the latest games on PC (which include a few PlayStation titles now), it's more than worth it. Thanks to this deal, you can grab one in your favorite color!



