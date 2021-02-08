PS5 and Xbox Series X scalping could become criminalized in the UK

PS5 and Xbox Series X scalping isn't stopping any time soon, but Douglas Chapman MP, among others sponsors of the motion, is looking to ban game console scalping by bringing attention to the problem to the UK's House of Commons.



As reported by Sky News, the Scottish National Parliament MP Chapman brought a private member's bill (proposed law introduced to a legislature) forward named 'Gaming Hardware (Automated Purchase and Resale) Bill 2019-21' which could make it illegal for scalpers to bulk buy next-gen consoles. Will gamers finally get a console at its retail price? The bill still needs to get through the House of Commons.

As stated in the report, the bill is similar to banning reselling tickets to special events or concerts at a higher price. Considering that, the proposed law makes a lot of sense.

"We've proposed that a similar legislative process be brought forward to ensure that consumers can purchase gaming consoles and computer components at no more than the manufacturers' recommended price, and that resale of goods purchased by automated bots be made illegal," Chapman said.



Many MPs have signed, and continue to sign, the Early Day Motion submitted in December stating that "new releases of gaming consoles and computer components should be available to all customers at no more than the Manufacturer’s Recommended Retail Price, and not be bought in bulk by the use of automated bots."



If the bill could at least make automated bots bulk buying an illegal activity, gamers yearning for a PS5 or Xbox Series X (or both, you've waited long enough) may see some light at the end of the tunnel. We're sure plenty believe scalping should be criminalised, seeing as supply shortages could go on until April of this year.



If it works, it's best to see which next-gen console you'll want to get, Xbox Series X or PS5.