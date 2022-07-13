10 Prime Day monitor deals too good to pass up

The best Prime Day monitor deals right are way more epic than we anticipated. We're seeing never-before-seen back-to-school discounts on today's best display. We're talking steep discounts on productivity and gaming monitors from top-rated brands like Samsung LG, MSI and Acer just to name a few.

We track plenty of monitor deals throughout the year, however, today's discounts are beyond impressive. In fact, we're seeing the lowest price ever price on monitors at several retailers. With so many Prime Day deals coming at you, finding the best deal price can be overwhelming.

That's why we hand-selected 10 Prime Day monitors deals we like. And not just at Amazon. Best Buy, Walmart and Samsung offer fantastic Prime Day alternative sales on monitors this week.

From the latest Samsung Odyssey G3 to cheap but good monitors under $100, here are 10 Prime Day monitor deals too good to miss.

Top 10 Prime Day monitor deals

(opens in new tab) BenQ MOBIUZ 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on the BenQ MOBIUZ 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor. For under $200, you're getting a 1080p 165Hz IPS panel with 1ms response time and FreeSync Premium. Rounding out its specs are dual 2.5W Speakers, built-in eye care and HDRi optimization.

(opens in new tab) LG 27-inch Ultragear Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $170 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $129 on the LG 27GP750-B Ultragear Gaming Monitor. It has a 27-inch 1080p display, 240Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. Nvidia G-Sync technology promote buttery-smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) MSI Optix G272 Gaming Monitor: was $219 now $119 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Prime Day alternative deal from Walmart takes $100 off the MSI Optix G272 27-inch monitor. This 27-inch (1920 x 1080) non-glare IPSS panel has a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response and Radeon FreeSync for smooth gameplay. This monitor deal is so popular that it's currently on back order at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) HP X32 32-inch Gaming Monitor: was $389 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $110 off, the 32-inch HP X32 is at it's lowest price yet. This Prime Day monitor deal is open to everyone and undercuts HP (opens in new tab)'s current direct price. The HP X32 has a 32-inch 2560 x 1440-res panel at 400 nits and 165Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates distortions for smooth, fast-action gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32Q 32-inch 165Hz Gaming Monitor: was $419 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $131 on the Gigabyte M32QC 32-inch 165Hz gaming monitor. It features 2560 x1440 IPS panel, 1ms response time, and 165Hz refresh rate. Connectivity wise-you get 1x DisplayPort 1.2(HDR Ready), 2x HDMI 2.0, 3x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type-C port.

(opens in new tab) HP V28 28-inch 4K Monitor: was $379 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 on the HP V28 4K monitor at Amazon-its biggest discount yet. This truly immersive 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag free streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Samsung SR35 24-inch Monitor: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Samsung SR35 which drops it just under $100. Released in 2019, to date, it's still one of the best monitor you can get. Especially this price. It has a 1080p bezel-less screen for maximum viewing and a sleek, stylish design. Its Y-shaped stand is ideal for a clean, dual monitor set-up. With Eye Saver, Flicker Free Technology and Game Mode, you can efficiently work and play with less strain.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 49" CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,199 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This unbeatable Prime Day deal takes $300 off the Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved gaming monitor. The impressive 5120 x 1400-pixel QLED display has a 1800R curvature radius, 120-hertz refresh rate, and 4ms response time. AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 minimizes screen tearing to ensure a smooth, lag-free gaming experience. You can also get it directly from Samsung for the same price.