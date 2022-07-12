Prime Day exclusive: Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 gaming laptop for just under $700

The Acer Nitro 5 is one of the most powerful RTX 30 series laptops around. If you were waiting for a solid Prime Day discount on a new gaming rig, this is it.

For Prime Day, Amazon offers the Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $699 (opens in new tab). That's $140 off its normal retail price of $839 and a great price for this gaming-specific notebook. This is one of the best Prime Day gaming laptop deals of the day.

Save $140 on the powerful Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This machine has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

The 2021 Acer Nitro 5 is one of the best gaming laptops around. This particular machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory

We reviewed the AMD Acer Nitro 5 , praising its strong performance and long battery life among other attributes. Our review unit's Ryzen 5 chip and GTX 1650 graphics beat the gaming laptop average in Geekbench performance tests. We expect the laptop in this deal to surpass its predecessor performance-wise.

Weighing in at 5.1 pounds and 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches, the Acer Nitro 5 is on par with its industry rivals. It's lighter than the Asus ROG Strix G14 Advantage Edition (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.8 x 1 inches), Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (5.4 pounds, 14.1 x 10.1 x 0.8) and Dell G5 15 (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches).

Simply put, the Acer Nitro 5 is a solid buy if you don't want to shell out a fortune for a laptop that can handle AAA games.