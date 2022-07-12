Prime Day deal: Apple Watch Series 7 gets massive $120 price cut

Grab the Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300 thanks to a stellar $115 price cut — one of the best prices we've seen for Apple's popular smartwatch.



Prime Day 2022 is kicking off strong, as the Apple Watch Series 7 is now $279 at Amazon (opens in new tab) — its lowest price yet. That's a sizeable discount considering the usual $399 price tag. With its always-on retina display, flagship fitness and health tracking capabilities, and stylish design, Apple's smartwatch is popular for good reason. Don't miss this deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $120 off, the Apple Watch Series 7 has never been cheaper. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an always-on Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger display and faster wireless charging over the Apple Watch Series 6. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an always-on Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the Apple Watch Series 7 is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we applaud its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of the screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display. And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free everyday wear.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a solid buy if you want to add a new smartwatch to your gadget collection. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you act now to lock in this stellar deal price.



Looking for more Prime Day Apple Watch deals? We've got you covered.