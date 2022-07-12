Pillage! This wild deal for an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart plug is just $3.49

Prime Day 2022 is here and our own Sean Riley confirmed this smart plug was a handy addition to his collection of smart home products! You can get this epic Alexa and Google Home-enabled smart plug for nearly nothing.

Right now, you can purchase the Kasa Smart Plug Mini for only $3.49 (opens in new tab). BUT, you need to order directly via voice or save to cart and check out on a computer with the voice command "Alexa, order Kasa Smart Plug Mini."

(opens in new tab) Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $23 now $3.49 (opens in new tab)

The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is an Amazon Alexa and Google Home-enabled smartplug that's simple and easy to use. However, in order to get the deal, you need order directly via voice or save to cart and check out on computer with the voice command "Alexa, order Kasa Smart Plug Mini."

Kasa Smart Plug Mini uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity in order to work with your products. You can either use the Kasa app or even the Alexa and Google Smart Home app.

The Kasa Smart Plug is also outfitting with energy monitoring technology. It comes with a two-year warranty and it can be configured with a schedule, making it easy to turn off those outside lights without a fuss.

