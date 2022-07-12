Pillage! This wild deal for an Amazon Alexa-enabled smart plug is just $3.49

By published

This is nearly $20 off! But there's a trick to get it (follow along)

Kasa
(Image credit: Kasa)

Prime Day 2022 is here and our own Sean Riley confirmed this smart plug was a handy addition to his collection of smart home products! You can get this epic Alexa and Google Home-enabled smart plug for nearly nothing.

Right now, you can purchase the Kasa Smart Plug Mini for only $3.49 (opens in new tab). BUT, you need to order directly via voice or save to cart and check out on a computer with the voice command "Alexa, order Kasa Smart Plug Mini."

(opens in new tab)

Kasa Smart Plug Mini: was $23 now $3.49 (opens in new tab)
The Kasa Smart Plug Mini is an Amazon Alexa and Google Home-enabled smartplug that's simple and easy to use. However, in order to get the deal, you need order directly via voice or save to cart and check out on computer with the voice command "Alexa, order Kasa Smart Plug Mini."

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Kasa Smart Plug Mini uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity in order to work with your products. You can either use the Kasa app or even the Alexa and Google Smart Home app.

The Kasa Smart Plug is also outfitting with energy monitoring technology. It comes with a two-year warranty and it can be configured with a schedule, making it easy to turn off those outside lights without a fuss.

Remember, it's a bit weird to get to the deal. In order to get the deal, you need order directly via voice or save to cart and check out on computer with the voice command "Alexa, order Kasa Smart Plug Mini."

Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.