Microsoft Surface Pro 8 gets $200 price cut — hits lowest price ever

Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 is one of our favorite Windows tablets. And for a limited time, you can save big on this versatile Editor's Choice top pick.

Currently, Walmart offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $899. When not on sale, this Surface tablet sells for $1,099, so that's $200 in savings. This is the Surface Pro 8's lowest yet and one of the tablet deals available right now.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: was $1,099 now $899 @ Walmart

At $200 off, the Surface Pro 8 is at its lowest price yet. Our new favorite 2-in-1 tablet, it scored a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars with us for its gorgeous display, powerful performance and excellent webcam. The tablet in this deal has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1145G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of fast SSD storage.

The beloved Surface Pro is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 tablet device. It has a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 2.4-GHz Intel Evo Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. For that familiar laptop feel, it supports an optional detachable keyboard (sold separately for $279).

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review, we found its gorgeous display and strong performance impressive. We also love its dual Thunderbolt 4 port array and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 a rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During performance tests, the Surface Pro juggled everything we threw its way. In one test, we bombarded it with 24 Chrome browser tabs. Two streamed YouTube videos at 1080p and two ran Twitch streams. The Surface Pro 8 didn't even flinch. Our review unit had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM.

With a weight of 1.96 pounds and measuring 11.3 x 8.2 x 0.37 inches, the Surface Pro 8 is slightly heavier but narrower than the Surface Pro 7 (1.74 pounds, 11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches). It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the Surface Pro 8 affords you two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Surface Connect port and Microsoft’s excellent magnetic charging port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack on board and Surface Type Cover port.

The Surface Pro 8 is a solid choice if you're looking for the best convertible tablet PC there is. As with all Surface deals, this one won't last long, so we recommend you grab it while you still can.