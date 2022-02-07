MacBook Pro 14 gets $250 price cut for the first time — hits lowest price ever

The MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Pro chip is Apple's most powerful pro-level notebook yet. And for the first time, the MacBook Pro 14 is getting massive price cut.

Right now, you can get the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 for $1,749 at Amazon. Typically, this laptop retails for $1,999, so that's $250 back into your pocket.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration laptop and one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,749 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $250 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

And for graphics handling, it employs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we were impressed by its sleek, elegant design, stunning display and generous port selection. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 4 a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To gauge its performance, we loaded up 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. In our lab, the MacBook Pro notched a score of 12,477 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the 4,906 premium laptop average.

With a weight of 3.5-pounds and measuring 12.3 x 8.7 x 0.6-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 MacBook Pro is ultraportable. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 15 (4.3 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7 inches), Microsoft Surface Studio (4 pounds, 12.7 x 9 x 0.8 inches) and Razer Blade 14 (3.9 pounds, 12.6 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 14 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

Whether you're due for a laptop refresh or treating someone for Valentine's Day, the MacBook Pro 14 is a solid choice.