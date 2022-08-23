M2-powered 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros may launch sooner than you think — with one big catch

By published

Time to start saving up for the newest top-tier MacBook Pros

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch)
(Image credit: Future)

Apple’s M2-powered 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros could launch as soon as early next year, according to a new prediction from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Production looks set to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, which indicates an early 2023 launch window. We’ve seen plenty of rumors and leaks about the MacBook Pro M2 14-inch and 16-inch models, but this is one of the more concrete predictions from a reliable source. But there is some bad news.

See more

What’s the catch?

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 (14-inch)

(Image credit: Future)

Kuo’s insight about the MacBook Pros hitting mass production comes with one glaring omission. Apple has been working on its first 3nm MacBook chips (according to rumors), which would be a dramatic reduction in transistor size, so the company could cram a whole lot more on the same-size processor.

Everyone expected the next top-level MacBook Pros to get these, but according to this analysis, they look set to miss out. The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros “may still adopt the 5nm advanced node” — the same size as the M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Outlook

That’s not to say these pro systems will not be terrifyingly powerful, because of course they will and hopefully Apple will harness that performance for gaming. But it is a bummer to see they may miss out on the latest and greatest tech by only a few months.

Of course, this is the word of an analyst and there are conflicting reports that the M2 Pro and M2 Max will in fact benefit from the 3nm process, but time will tell.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 