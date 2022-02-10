M1 MacBook Pro sees $200 price drop in epic laptop deal

Apple's M1 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops money can buy. If you're hesitant about picking up a MacBook due to price, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the 512GB model M1 MacBook Pro for $1,299 at Amazon. Normally, this laptop fetches $1,499, so that's $200 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration outside of the holidays.

It's one of the best Apple deals we've spotted this week.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Amazon

This laptop deal takes $200 off the M1 MacBook Pro. Besides a powerful M1 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 512GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.

Apple's MacBook Pro M1 notebook is one of the best laptops for photo and video editing. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and a 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro M1 2020 review, we were floored by its lightning-fast SSD, comfortable Magic Keyboard, and stellar overall and gaming performance. Its battery endured 16 hours and 32 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test which is pretty impressive. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a rare rating of 5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

During real-world tests, the M1 MacBook Pro had more than enough muscle to tackle the heavy workloads we threw its way. Even with 50 tabs open in Google Chrome — running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch, the MacBook Pro M1 didn't slow down.

Design-wise, MacBook Pro M1's design engineers gave it the same iconic aluminum chassis and glossy Apple logo lineage. With a weight of 3 pounds and measuring 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches, the MacBook Pro M1 is heavier than its competitors. It weighs just a little over that of the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and 13-inch HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

MacBook Pro deals are only as good as stock permits, so we recommend you grab one while you still can.