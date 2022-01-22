M1 MacBook Air falls to $899, save $150 on M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 at Amazon

MacBook Air 2022 whispers are inevitable, however the 2020 M1 MacBook Air is one of the best laptops to buy. Apple's stylish and wildly popular laptop is ultraportable, crazy fast, and has a long lasting battery.

Amazon continues to offer the 256GB SSD model M1 MacBook Air for $899.Typically, this laptop retails for $999, so that's $100 in savings and one of the best MacBook deals we've seen all month.

If you require more storage, Amazon also offers MacBook Air with 512GB SSD for $1,149 ($100 off).

Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Amazon continues to take $100 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Amazon also offers the 512GB SSD M1 MacBook Air for $1,149 ($100 off).

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 (1TB): was $2,499, now $2,299 @ Amazon

If you can afford to splurge, save $150 on the M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 with 1TB of SSD storage. You'll find the same 8-core M1 Pro chip in here too, alongside the 14-core GPU, 16GB unified memory and vivid 14-inch display. Add to cart to see your discount at checkout.

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop, chances are you're checking out the MacBook Air. The MacBook Air in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the M1 MacBook Air is right up there with its 13-inch competitors. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

If you're a poweruser and storage hog who can afford to splurge, you get the M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299 ($150 off) — its lowest price yet (see discount at checkout). The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro 14 is Apple's most powerful pro-level laptop yet. In our MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, incredible M1 Pro chip performance, stellar battery life and ample port selection.

As with all MacBook deals, these are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate too long.