M1 MacBook Air drops to $899 in early Memorial Day deal

Memorial Day sales are off to an early start this week with notable markdowns on laptops. One standout deal knocks a whole Benjamin off Apple's M1 MacBook Air.

Right now, you can get the M1 MacBook Air for $899 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $100 off its $999 list price and one of the best MacBook deals we've tracked this year.

If it sells out, Best Buy (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Apple's stylish and wildly popular laptop is ultraportable, crazy fast, and has a long lasting battery. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple's M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of fast SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we were floored by its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. It also blew us away in terms of battery performance —lasting 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. The MacBook Air M1 garnered a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award.

During testing, the M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

At 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches and 2.8 pounds, the M1 MacBook Air is right up there with its 13-inch competitors. It's on par with the Dell XPS 13 (11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds), and 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6 inches, 2.9 pounds). For your connectivity needs, the MacBook Air affords you two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a headphone jack.

Like all Apple deals, this one won't last long so be sure to grab it while you still can.