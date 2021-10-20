Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live blog: Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 3 customization and more

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event is a welcome surprise, especially if it means getting an official reveal of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. But what else will Samsung have in store for fans?



Samsung's October event will most likely announce a greater selection of customization options for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 had these options last year, and since this has yet to be announced for both of the 2021 foldables, the event may be all about customization. Still, Samsung may have a surprise or two up its sleeve, despite persistent rumors that Samsung canceled its Galaxy S21 FE entirely.

Whatever Samsung has in store for us, we'll be sure to find out when the Unpacked event kicks off at 7am PT / 10am EST / 3pm BST today. You can catch the livestream on Samsung's official Unpacked page, or on Samsung's YouTube channel. Check out the video below to watch along with us.

Stick around to find out all the latest leaks and rumors during the lead-up to the event. As for everything announced during the Samsung Unpacked event, we've got you covered below.