Lenovo's strange camera app lets you alter your face for video calls

Do you know anyone with a Lenovo laptop who you only ever meet over video calls? Well, don't be surprised if they look a tad different when you meet them in real life, as all may not be as it seems on camera.



Lenovo has an exclusive camera app that lets users change their facial features for video conferencing calls. They can adjust their face shape, eye size and plenty more. So far, only a handful of Lenovo ThinkBook models supports the app, so don't expect too many altered faces out there.

Lenovo Smart Appearance

As spotted on Twitter by Aggiornamenti Lumia (via Windows Central), the Lenovo Smart Appearance app allows "smart configuration of facial features," which includes softening skin, changing a user's face shape, altering eye size, the distance between eyes, and even forehead size.



The app also features background blur during video calls and changes the background, although that's not exactly new to video conferencing apps.



The Lenovo Smart Appearance app is currently exclusive to the ThinkBookPlus Gen2i, ThinkBook 13xi, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, and the ThinkBook 16p Gen 2. There haven't been any further updates on whether the feature will be supported by more Lenovo laptops.



If you happen to have any of these laptops and want to play with the way you look (because that's always fun), the app is completely free and can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store.



Samsung recently released its own exclusive messaging app on the Microsoft Store, too, but there are plenty of other productivity apps that anyone can download — just in case you feel a tad left out. And, if you're simply in need of a quality camera for video conferencing, the best webcams will do the trick.