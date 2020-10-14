Lenovo Yoga C940 for $400 off is the Prime Day deal to beat

We're in the closing stages of Amazon Prime Day but the deals continue to roll in. This latest one cuts $400 off one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy.
As part of its anti-Prime Day sales, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 for $1,199 at Best Buy. That's $400 off its regular price of $1,599 and the lowest price we've seen for this specific configuration of the convertible laptop.
In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen all year.
Lenovo Yoga C940: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
The Yoga C940 is among the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The model on sale features a 14-inch, 4K display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Now $400 off, don't wait to snag this Editor's Choice laptop for an all-time low price. View Deal
If you're looking for a flexible ultra-thin 14-inch laptop, the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 is the best option around.
The Yoga C940 14 in this deal packs a 14-inch, 4K display, a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review, we praised its slim, premium design and fast performance. We gave the Lenovo Yoga C940 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice award.
The Yoga C940 14 is one premium-looking machine. It sports a slender, aluminum chassis and an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar. This creates a surround-sound effect and eliminates the need for a Bluetooth speaker. In one test, the bass had surprising depth and vocals were crisp.
With a weight of 3 pounds and a thickness of 0.6 inches, the Yoga C940 14 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches). Competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) are heavier.
As for connectivity, the Yoga C940 14 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack.
